San Francisco International Airport Opens Spotter-Friendly Hotel

November 06
10:06 2019
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) opened its first on-site hotel, the Grand Hyatt at SFO, on October 7. The new hotel features an AirTrain station which offers direct access to all airport terminals, parking garages, rental car center, and BART – the local rapid transit system.

The $237 million property features 351 guestrooms (including 22 suites) – all triple-pane soundproofed – event space and two dining options. 

Grand Hyatt’s modern interior design is further extenuated by more than 20 works of art, made possible in partnership with the San Francisco Arts Commission.

Upon exiting AirTrain, dramatic stain glass windows greet guests as they approach the hotel.  Upon reaching the check-in desk, travelers are welcomed by a dramatic two-story-tall window facing SFO’s International Terminal A and Runway 01s. 

In fact, all common use spaces in the hotel, include restaurants, meeting rooms, club, and fitness rooms fully maximizes natural light with large windows.    

As guests walk towards the elevators to their rooms, wooden wall panels and trims made from California eucalyptus provide warmth and offers a feeling of home.  Hanging artwork gives a touch of elegance.  

Being an on-airport hotel, the Grand Hyatt does not disappoint the airplane enthusiast.  All rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with elegantly appointed bathrooms, including bathrobes and slippers.  Airside rooms feature a Plane Spotter Guide and binoculars; standard king or double room average 350 square feet.  

Upgrade to a Grand Suite, a 715 square feet two-room suite with a living room and a separate bedroom.  This space is perfect for entertaining because it offers two windows, one in each room.  

For multiple viewing angles, the Corner Suite provides the ultimate spotting opportunity, with an added angle to the Terminal A ramp.  In this suite, one can indulge in a bath in the spa-inspired bathroom while viewing planes out the window!

The convenience of the Grand Hyatt cannot be beaten.  Direct AirTrain access is not subject to traffic congestion upon approach to the airport or on the airport roadway.  The modern design, beautiful artwork, and elegantly appointed rooms and suites only make this property a convincing proposition.  

The rate for a runway view room starts around $214/night, based upon some random dates in November and December.  Dayroom are available by booking directly with the hotel with rates start at $125 for six-hours between 8 am and 8 pm. 

Tags
HotelSan Francisco International Airport
Ben Wang

Ben Wang

Aerospace Engineer by day, journalist by night. First and last flight enthusiast. Living the dream with Dreamliners! Everyone always ask the same question "where are you off to next?"

0