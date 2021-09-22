MIAMI – According to Mayor London Breed, all staff at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) must now be vaccinated against COVID-19. The order, according to Breed’s office, is the first of its type for an airport in the United States.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the regulation goes into effect immediately and compels all tenants and contractors to require their on-site staff to be fully vaccinated or to be tested weekly if they are exempt from vaccinations.

Breed said in a statement that the new rule “supports our strong steps to protect the health and safety of our region as well as our continuing economic resurgence.”

San Francisco International Airport at night. Photo: Andrew Choy from Santa Clara, California – Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=465851

Comments from Unite Here Local 2 Union President

Many of the airport’s food and beverage workers are represented by the Unite Here Local 2 union. “Airport food service workers are proud to support SFO’s vaccination requirement,” stated President Anand Singh in an emailed statement.

The San Francisco Chronicle also cites Singh as saying, “Our Union is working with employers to ensure fair implementation because vaccines are critical to keeping workers safe and building a recovery where everyone comes back stronger.”

The news comes as the Biden administration issued a countrywide vaccine requirement that has yet to go into effect, requiring tens of millions of Americans to get vaccinated or face weekly testing.