MIAMI – In 2011 tragedy hit the Japanese Miyagi Prefecture, causing massive destruction and major damages to Sendai International Airport (SDJ).

Today, another massive 7.2 earthquake and consequent tsunami alert overtook the Prefecture at approximately 18:10 local time. According to Flightradar24.com, all flights bound for SDJ were diverted to other airports.

The earthquake took place 57km north-east of SDJ.

2011 Fukushima Disaster

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 earthquake hit the same area, causing a major nuclear disaster at the Fukushima power plant whose consequences are still unresolved, with areas still closed because of high radiation levels and thousands of displaced people.

Remembering this tragedy, several nuclear power plants in the area have halted operations as a precautionary measure. No further information on victims or damages is available at the moment.

On March 11, 2021, a ceremony remembering the events of 2011 was held at SDJ airport. CEO Akito Toba recalled the occurrence by thanking all those who came to the rescue and brought help.

