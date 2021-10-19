MIAMI – Vertiport owner Skyports and operator SEA Milan Airports have signed a partnership agreement to develop a vertiport network across Italy.

Starting with Milan, where SEA manages Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Milan Linate (LIN) airports, the partnership will enable Skyports and SEA Group to explore the deployment of vehicle-agnostic, scalable, and cost-effective vertiports across the city and the surrounding region.

According to a SEA press release, the partners have pinpointed several use-cases for advanced air mobility, which could see commercial operations being established in time for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

As part of its long-term sustainability strategy, SEA says it is committed to deploying sophisticated air mobility. The partnership anticipates deploying a large number of vertiports across Italy within the next few years, thanks to Skyports’ deep advanced air mobility market knowledge, regulatory and technical expertise, and partnerships with leading eVTOL manufacturers and operators, as well as SEA Group’s deep-rooted airport infrastructure and aviation experience.

Skyport’s vertiport. Photo: Skyports

Comments from SEA, Skyports

Armando Brunini CEO of SEA Milan Airports said, “Collaborating with Skyports, the global market leader in designing, building and operating vertiports will accelerate SEA’s capability to deploy a network of vertiports, starting from greater Milan. And thus, supporting the start-up and development of this promising and sustainable mode of air mobility, as set out in the framework guidelines of the national strategic roadmap for advanced air mobility developed by ENAC, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority.”

Duncan Walker, CEO and Founder of Skyports said, “I’m really excited about this partnership. Milan is a central business hub for Italy’s northern region which makes it an attractive market for advanced air mobility applications. Our plans are to have a number of operational vertiports across Italy by the mid-2020s in time for the 2026 Winter Olympics. SEA Milano is the ideal partner for delivering on our strategy in Italy.”