MIAMI – Sacramento International Airport (SMF) in Sacramento, California will be getting new domestic and international holiday routes.

jetBlue (B6) will reinstate a route between SMF and New York City (JFK), offering a great fall connection to the northeastern United States.

American Airlines (AA) will launch a seasonal route to San Jose Del Cabo (SJD) in Mexico beginning in December, operating on Saturdays only during the Christmas/New Year’s holidays before resuming from mid-February to April of 2021.

Volaris (Y4) beginning on November 10, 2020 will launch a route to Mexico City (MEX), Mexico on Wednesdays and Fridays, connecting SMF to one of the most historic and vibrant cities in the Americas.

Volaris Airbus A320 reg. N505VL Photo: Luke Ayers

COVID-19 Safety, Aloha Hawaii?

As of October 15, Hawaii’s Pre-Travel Testing Program allows exceptions from the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine to passengers who provide written confirmation of a negative test result from a state-approved COVID-19 testing facility administered within 72 hours of travel to the islands.

Hawaiian Airlines (HA) operates flights to Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) with an Airbus A321neo.

Both SMF and the TSA at the airport are taking steps to ensure a safe return to all rule-following passengers amid the pandemic with plenty of new routes available.