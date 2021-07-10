MIAMI – Rotterdam The Hague Airport (RTM) located in the Netherlands has been certified as a Level 4+ under the Airport Carbon Accreditation program of the Airports Council International (ACI), it is one of only 4 airports with this level of certification.

Besides Rotterdam, Hague Airport (RTHA), Rome’s Ciampino (CIA) and Fiumicino (FCO) in Italy, Dallas (DFW) in the US, and Christchurch (CHC) in New Zealand are on the list while Delhi’s IGI (DEL) is currently making its transition to level 4.

Comments from RTHA

“This is a recognition of our efforts over the past few years to weave sustainability into the airport’s DNA and into our plans for the future,” said Michelle Samson, strategy and sustainability advisor at RTHA.

“As an airport, we want to reduce our impact on the environment and the climate and thus take our social responsibility. We have had the goal of being completely emission-free for all land-related activities by 2030. What is new is that we have all steps towards achieving this objective tested and accredited.”

Airport Carbon Accreditation Program

Back in 2020, Level 4 (Transformation) and 4+ (Transition) have been added to the Airport Carbon Accreditation program is aimed to align with the objectives of the Paris Agreement in order to curtail global warming with a long-term plan to get airports to a net-zero carbon emission level.

Attaining a Level 4+ label is a dedicated change an airport invests in. From carbon management, emission reductions with a prompt long-term implementation plan are a few requirements needed to enter this program. RTHA’s plan of action aligns with the Paris Agreement – to contain global temperature change below 2°C while the ideal figure is 1.5°C.

The Solar Park at RTHA

Earlier this week, the Airport announced it would set up a complete solar farm to power the airport’s terminal and building through clean energy. The solar park will be spread across an area of 7.7 ha, consisting of more than 37,000 solar panels placed along the runway. The park is expected to produce nearly 14 gigawatt-hours of electricity, which could nearly power 5100 households.

“The construction of the solar park and the use of a smart energy system are responding to the transition that airports have to go through at a brisk pace. A solar park of this size on the airport site is a catalyst for sustainability in the aviation sector, and a prelude to a smart energy system,” minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen stated.

The smart energy system will optimally store and regulate energy accumulated. The SES ensures a reliable, safe, and sustainable energy supply based on locally produced sustainable energy.

Featured image: Rotterdam The Hague Airport