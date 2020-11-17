LONDON – For the third year in a row, Rome Fiumicino (FCO) has won the Best Airport Award for 2020 in the category of hubs with over 40 million passengers, issued by Airports Council International (ACI) Europe.

The prestigious award has a particularly important significance, given that it concerns the measures taken and protocols adopted to contain the pandemic and confirms that the capital’s airport is the most recognized airport in the world in the fight against COVID-19.

Fiumicino Airport (FCO). Photo: Ra Boe.

Hat Trick Achieved

This is the first time in the history of ACI surveys that first place is awarded for three years in a row to the same airport. The airport, therefore, excels due to the quality of services provided to passengers, technological innovation, and the functionality of its infrastructure.

The airport is now ready, in partnership with leading global airlines, to launch a new travel procedure that can guarantee a further increase in passenger control and more effective mitigation of the risk of importing infection, via ‘COVID-tested’ corridors on international flights with rapid pre-departure tests.

This proposal enables FCO to leverage the experience that it has already gained on certain Rome-Milan flights and on relevant rapid testing facilities that have already been operating for several months at the airport.

Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) Terminal view. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from FCO

Marco Troncone, the CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, said, “We are particularly proud of this new and historic recognition: this time, the Best Airport awards testifies to the virtuous path that, combining safety and quality in the airport experience with timeliness and incisiveness, has made Fiumicino the most recognised airport in the world in the fight against Covid-19.

“It is a new milestone in ADR’s strategy, which is increasingly oriented towards excellence in services, sustainability and innovation.”

Troncone also said, “We now hope that effectiveness in safety and innovative spirit will lead us to soon launch a new travel procedure that will best balance the effectiveness of fighting Covid with a gradual resumption of air connections to and from the country.”

Featured image: Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) Terminal view and ATC Tower. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

