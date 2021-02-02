MIAMI – In a webinar organized today by ACI Europe, Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), the body that manages the airports of Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO)and Rome Ciampino Giovan Battista Pastine Airport (CIA), presented good results from the COVID-19-tested-flight pilot program conducted at FCO.

The trials have been taking place since December 8, in partnership with Alitalia (AZ) and Delta Air Lines (DL) and in close cooperation with and the support of the Italian and US authorities.

Statement from ACI EUROPE Director General

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE, warned that the acute shortage of vaccination doses in the EU and the resulting delays in mass vaccination programs across EU States will have dire consequences for airports, airlines and tourism:

“Airports have essentially written off the coming months, but they desperately need to see a recovery in passenger traffic by the Summer. With the vaccination drive across the EU in disarray, this is now being questioned. We risk seeing tight restrictions and bans on travel remaining in place beyond the Summer – including for intra-European travel.”

“Moving from the current travel bans and other harsh restrictions to an evolving regime of travel conditions, which allow the gradual restoration of the free movement of people, is about saving both lives and livelihoods. This obviously requires more visibility on the extent to which the new COVID-19 variants are present in Europe and the extent to which they may already be driving community transmission.”

“That, along with more predictability and visibility over the rollout of vaccination should allow us to look at how we can move ahead based on proper risk assessments and data driven approaches.”

The Test Results

The headline results show that during the trial phase, only five passengers out of 3,824 proved COVID-19 positive – an overall positivity rate of just 0.13%. These figures therefore show that these COVID-19 tested flights had no impact on the prevalence of the virus in Italy, pointing to testing for air travel as an effective risk control measure without the need to resort to quarantines. The full results of the trial can be accessed here.

Marco Troncone, ADR CEO, said, “The excellent results obtained so far from the Covid-Tested flights trial carried out by Aeroporti di Roma confirm the health effectiveness of the protocol; in fact, thanks to a pre-departure control on 100% of passengers, it allows a radical reduction in the risk of virus importation, in particular as an alternative to the measure of trust-based isolation.”

“The protocol we are currently trialling, focussing on the creation of international ‘clean corridors’, is proving to be fully suitable to support in maximum safety the much awaited recovery of air traffic and the relaunch of international connectivity. This is why we are working to obtain an extension of the experimental phase beyond the deadline of February 15 and to get more airlines, airports and institutions involved to promote effective, sustainable and homogeneous protocols across Europe.”

“Aeroporti di Roma is also working to implement an effective digitalisation of processes. We’re developing a Travel Health Portal and implementing health pass solutions that can help ensure a convenient and reliable handling of the certificates of negativity before departure, and allow for valid contact-tracing support.”

