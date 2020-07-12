Recovery Continues in EU Skies

MIAMI – EUROCONTROL, on July 10th, published the weekly stats for week 28, highlighting how the industry is continuing to slowly recover to pre-COVID-19 levels.

During week 28 of 2020, for the first time after March 2020, roughly 14,595 movements has been registered in a day (-60,1 vs 2019) across the European Sky.

Among these promising numbers, the weekly variation registered was -63,9%, which compared to 2019 it is still far way low.

NOP 2020 Recovery Plan Demand

Although the recovery is slowly making process, the Eurocontrol’s Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) Forecast is looking forward and brightly to the feature announcing that by the end of august the European sky will get the maximum number of flights estimated to 21,000 flights in a day.

Nevertheless, the number compared to 2019 is -55% low, but this is now outlining how the airlines and especially the passengers can’t wait to get back to normal by travelling to their destinations.

Less than Half of Input Traffic

However, following the new NOP 2020 Recovery Plan Demand Forecast, many EU’s FIR (Flight Information Region) are now having an output and input traffic of 50-70% compared to 2019, these are:

LIRR FIR – Rome Flight Information Region

LFMM FIR – Marseille Flight Information Region

LIPP FIR – Padova Flight Information Region ( Extension of LIMM UIR)

EDUU UAC – Karlsruhe Upper Air Control

LOWW FIR – Vienna Flight Information Region

LJLA – Ljubljana Flight Information Region

LDZO – Zagreb Flight Information Region

Among these FIR with a still fragile restart, the major FIRs across Europe Sky are registering an average plunge of 50% compared to 2019.

Only ENOB (Bodo Oceanic Control) and UKOV(Odesa) FIRs will have -30% flights less 2019 following the Eurocontrol’s Outlook.

Week 28 Records

During week 28, the best recovery performance has been registered by Rome, London, Marseille, and Paris Area Control Centres (ACCs).

Karlsruhe UAC, which had the biggest number of flight during week 28, managed around 2,182 flights in a day.

The biggest surge in movements has been registered at Rome ACC, with an increment of +8%.

Airlines

On the side of the airline, the biggest increment was recorded by Volotea (V7) with +133,8% flights (159 movements) in a day.

Ryanair (FR), however, has been confirmed during the week as the biggest European airline operator with more than 830 flights per day, followed by WizzAir (W6) with an average of 435 flights per day and Turkish Airline (TK) with 570 flights per day.

Airports in Numbers

Good news is coming from the biggest EU’s hubs.

Frankfurt (FRA) and Schiphol (AMS) airports are slowly recovering, with 573 movements managed by FRA and 501 movements managed by AMS, the two airports are looking forward to coming back to the previous time.

The biggest airport in numbers this week was Paris Charles De Gaulle (CDG) with an average of 583 flights managed in a day.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER Landing in Milan Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Italian Airports

In Italy for the first time ever Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) overcome Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in the charts of most trafficked airports in Italy, this situation will change soon when MIT (Department of Develop and Infrastructure) and ENAC (Italian CAA) allowed Milan Linate Airport (LIN) to reopen, which it will drain a lot of traffic from MXP.

As the second half of the year plays out, a slow but constant recovery is at hand for the commercial aviation industry.