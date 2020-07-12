Airways Magazine

Recovery Continues in EU Skies

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Luftwaffe Receives Two Airbus A321LRs LONDON – This week, Lufthansa Technik (LH) signed an agreement with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to equip two new Airbus A321neoLR jets...
  • Virgin Australia First to Depart Brisbane’s New Runway ADELAIDE – Virgin Australia created history today, being the first airline to depart off Brisbane Airport’s newest parallel runway. Velocity 781 bound for Cairns this morning departed off Brisbane Airport’s...
  

Recovery Continues in EU Skies

Recovery Continues in EU Skies
July 12
10:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – EUROCONTROL, on July 10th, published the weekly stats for week 28, highlighting how the industry is continuing to slowly recover to pre-COVID-19 levels.

During week 28 of 2020, for the first time after March 2020, roughly 14,595 movements has been registered in a day (-60,1 vs 2019) across the European Sky.

Among these promising numbers, the weekly variation registered was -63,9%, which compared to 2019 it is still far way low.

NOP 2020 Recovery Plan Demand

Although the recovery is slowly making process, the Eurocontrol’s Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) Forecast is looking forward and brightly to the feature announcing that by the end of august the European sky will get the maximum number of flights estimated to 21,000 flights in a day.

Nevertheless, the number compared to 2019 is -55% low, but this is now outlining how the airlines and especially the passengers can’t wait to get back to normal by travelling to their destinations.

Less than Half of Input Traffic

However, following the new NOP 2020 Recovery Plan Demand Forecast, many EU’s FIR (Flight Information Region) are now having an output and input traffic of 50-70% compared to 2019, these are:

  • LIRR FIR – Rome Flight Information Region
  • LFMM FIR – Marseille Flight Information Region
  • LIPP FIR – Padova Flight Information Region ( Extension of LIMM UIR)
  • EDUU UAC – Karlsruhe Upper Air Control
  • LOWW FIR – Vienna Flight Information Region
  • LJLA – Ljubljana Flight Information Region
  • LDZO – Zagreb Flight Information Region

Among these FIR with a still fragile restart, the major FIRs across Europe Sky are registering an average plunge of 50% compared to 2019.

Only ENOB (Bodo Oceanic Control) and UKOV(Odesa) FIRs will have -30% flights less 2019 following the Eurocontrol’s Outlook.

Week 28 Records

During week 28, the best recovery performance has been registered by Rome, London, Marseille, and Paris Area Control Centres (ACCs).

Karlsruhe UAC, which had the biggest number of flight during week 28, managed around 2,182 flights in a day.

The biggest surge in movements has been registered at Rome ACC, with an increment of +8%.

Airlines

On the side of the airline, the biggest increment was recorded by Volotea (V7) with +133,8% flights (159 movements) in a day.

Ryanair (FR), however, has been confirmed during the week as the biggest European airline operator with more than 830 flights per day, followed by WizzAir (W6) with an average of 435 flights per day and Turkish Airline (TK) with 570 flights per day.

Airports in Numbers

Good news is coming from the biggest EU’s hubs.

Frankfurt (FRA) and Schiphol (AMS) airports are slowly recovering, with 573 movements managed by FRA and 501 movements managed by AMS, the two airports are looking forward to coming back to the previous time.

The biggest airport in numbers this week was Paris Charles De Gaulle (CDG) with an average of 583 flights managed in a day.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER Landing in Milan Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Italian Airports

In Italy for the first time ever Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) overcome Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in the charts of most trafficked airports in Italy, this situation will change soon when MIT (Department of Develop and Infrastructure) and ENAC (Italian CAA) allowed Milan Linate Airport (LIN) to reopen, which it will drain a lot of traffic from MXP.

As the second half of the year plays out, a slow but constant recovery is at hand for the commercial aviation industry.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air Traffic ControlAmsterdam Schiphol AirportCOVID-19EurocontrolEurope Airport TrafficflightsFlightstatsforecastFrankfurt AirportMilan MalpensaMilan-LinateParis Charles de GaullePassenger TrafficRome FiumicinoRyanairTurkish AirlinesVoloteaweekly update EurocontrolWizz Air
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy, and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted. Follow me on Instagram @flyer_robbi

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0