MIAMI– On Monday, Reagan National Airport (DCA) said goodbye to its infamous bussing gate 35X, making room for its new 230,000-square-foot, 14-gate concourse.

The new concourse will serve American Eagle flight, American Airlines’s (AA) regional brand. Flight AA 5482, a CRJ-700 (N538EG), operated by PSA Airlines (OH) with service to Albany International Airport (ALB), was the last flight to depart from the gate (twice).

Tonight, we say farewell to one of the most infamous gates in the country, Gate 35X. Beginning tomorrow, we look forward to offering a more seamless experience for customers through the new 14 gate concourse at @Reagan_Airport! pic.twitter.com/z0Bvf87pPd — Piedmont Airlines (@piedmontair) April 19, 2021

Gate 35X

35X was a big business maker for AA at DCA, welcoming about 16% of AA’s customers traveling into the nation’s capital; the most of any gate at DCA.

The gate, in its lifetime, handled more than 250,000 flights, with around 78 departures a day, making up for 30% of AA’s DCA departures. 35X actually serviced 10 remote stands and handled over 6,000 passengers a day at its peak.

The last flight out of 35X didn’t go as planned though, as the aircraft went to the runway and attempted to take off before having to return to the holding pad to sort out some issues.

After an additional attempt, the aircraft had to return to a different gate, which incurred a 2hr delay before it finally departed at 11:31 pm EST.

DCA’s New Concourse

The new US$400m concourse is supported by 2,000 tons of structural steel. Nearly 22,000 square feet of metal panels and 82,477 square feet of glass were used in the terminal.

Tomorrow, we fly at dawn! pic.twitter.com/I6A4Gj231H — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) April 20, 2021

The first flight into the new concourse was AA5518 on a CRJ700 (N538EG), operated by PSA Airlines (OH) with service from Albany International Airport (ALB).

First flight to arrive at the new concourse! pic.twitter.com/kdd8g743Qy — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) April 20, 2021

American regional flights will utilize Gates 46-59, with passengers now being able to relax and recharge in one of 850 new seats while enjoying panoramic views of the D.C. skyline.

When fully complete, the concourse will include more than 10 new shopping and dining options and a 14,000 square-foot Admirals Club, scheduled to open in 2022. As of February, the concourse was under budget coming in at just under US$394m.