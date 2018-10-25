Qantas Announces New First Class Lounge in Singapore

LONDON – Australian carrier Qantas has announced today plans to open a brand-new first class lounge at Singapore’s Changi Airport in late 2019.

The project will be done as an extension to the current business lounge that Qantas has in the airport. Once completed, it will the give the carrier more than 800 seating capacity across the two lounges.

The construction is expected to begin in April 2019.

The airline has said that they want to build a lounge that “will embody a clear focus on sustainability” with the concept design images showing large open spaces with well lit modern and stylish interiors.

The additional seating will also come from a planned expansion on their current business lounge, which is believed to have a 60% increase in size plan.

The airline’s announcement on this expansion plan today has also come with news of their plans to upgrade their facilities at Brisbane, Tokyo, Auckland and Sydney.

There is limited information as to the new lounge’s offerings. However, it would appear that they are making a focus on premium food and beverage services through a cocktail bar and an open kitchen.

The CEO of Qantas Alan Joyce said that “With the return of our [Airbus] A380 service to Singapore, we’ve got more passengers transiting through our existing lounge and strong demand for travel in premium cabins.”

“Our top-tier Frequent Flyers tell us their pre-flight lounge ritual is one of their trip highlights and the Singapore First Lounge will be no exception. For people taking an onward flight it will be a place to refresh, dine, make calls and catch up on emails before continuing their journey.”

With Singapore as one of Qantas’ largest hubs outside Australia, the airline will be plannig to continue making a lasting experience for its customers.

With over 50 return services per week from Singapore, which accounts to more than 20% of Qantas’ widebody fleet, the airline will place the focus it needs to this vital hub.