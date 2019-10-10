Protestor Glues Himself To A British Airways Plane In London City Airport

MIAMI — A large number of protestors from the Extinction Rebellion environmentalist group have been causing dire trouble at London City Airport (LCY) today.

A British Airways flight, bound for Dublin, was delayed by nearly two hours as one of the passengers, who happened to be part of the group, refused to take his seat as part of the protest. The plane taxied back to the gate and the passenger was escorted off by the police.

Just about to take from London city airport. Our flight was infiltrated by a climate change protestor. #londoncityairport #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/eWBeeUiGHM — Warren Swalbe (@wazzas) October 10, 2019

Since Monday, 850 protestors have been arrested by the metropolitan police. Just recently, 49 arrests were made in the vicinities of the airport made, including former Metropolitan Police Detective John Curran, who glued himself to the ground at the terminal’s exit.

In addition to the former Police member, one person glued himself to the top of a British Airways Embraer jet at the airport. The climate change group says that the protestor’s name is James Brown, a former Paralympic who won bronze at the London 2012 games.

It's an eventful day at work. A guy has glued himself on top of a plane at London City Airport just across from me. #londoncityairport pic.twitter.com/2ctJkIop73 — Helen Young (@HelenYoung16) October 10, 2019

The Extinction Rebellion activists have caused havoc across metropolitan London. This movement has become one of the most disruptive environmental pressure groups in the world. They have used civil disobedience to compel government action on climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.

However, by forcing air and ground transport to a halt in London, the group has, in fact, polluted the environment further and contradicting their own cause.

The group claims that London City Airport is planning to double the number of flights that operate in and out of the downtown runway—from last year’s 75,000 movements to a potential 151,000.

“We can confirm that a number of protesters have arrived at the airport. We continue to work with metropolitan police to ensure the safe operation of the airport, which remains fully open and operational,” said London City Airport via a public statement.

A number of protesters remain outside the front of the airport terminal and we are working hard with the Metropolitan Police to minimise disruption to passengers. The airport remains fully operational. 1/2 — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) October 10, 2019

“As of 09:15, there have been over 60 flights which have either arrived or departed.”

The airport has also warned all its users that if they’re due to fly through its terminals, they should check the status of their flights before traveling to the airport.

On Extinction Rebellion’s website, further protests have been scheduled at London City Airport tomorrow and Saturday.