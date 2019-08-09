Airways Magazine

Power Failure Partially Disrupts Air Travel In The UK

August 09
15:40 2019
MIAMI — More than one million people in the UK have been affected by a major power meltdown that has partially shut down airports and train stations across England and Wales.

According to a report released by the BBC, blackouts were reported across the South East, South West and North East of England, the Midlands and Wales, forcing the cancelation of train departures as well as flights out of Newcastle Airport.

However, London’s Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports were not affected by the power interruption.

“Today’s power outage has had knock-on impacts on travel,” said the UK Department for Transport.

“We’re working hard with Network Rail and others to ensure systems are up and running as quickly as possible so that everyone can complete their journeys safely.”

