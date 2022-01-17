DALLAS – Three people were killed and six injured today during a suspected drone attack at a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi. The attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels also sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

Various news services report that the dead are two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Police did not release the nationalities of the injured parties. Officials said the injuries were minor or moderate in nature. The casualties took place in an industrial area where the state-owned energy company operates an oil tanker storage facility and pipeline network.

Per ABC News, the airport fire was described by police as “minor.” It took place at an extension of AUH that is still under construction. It was not clear if the fire was at the Midfield Terminal, the new facility that Etihad Airways is building.

Etihad Airways said, “precautionary measures resulted in a short disruption for a small number of flights” and that airport operations have returned to normal. Abu Dhabi Airports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press said that three transport tankers at the facility caught fire. The attack also ignited another fire at an extension of the AUH.

The fire took place at Abu Dhabi International Airport, home of Etihad Airways. Etihad Airways A6-ETR Boeing 777-3FX(ER). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Drone Attack by Houthi Rebels?

Officials said that an investigation was proceeding, but witnesses said that they saw small flying objects, possibly from drones, that fell in the two areas and possibly sparked the fires.

“Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire,” Abu Dhabi police said.

The Houthi rebels based in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack. The Iran-backed group has claimed responsibility for other incidents as well.

The UAE has been at war with Yemen since 2015. The country was a key member of the Saudi Arabian-led coalition that attacked the Houthis following the rebel group’s takeover of the capital city and the removal of the country’s recognized government.

ABC News says that the Houthis have endured increasing pressure in recent weeks. Yemeni forces, backed by the UAE, have pushed the rebels back in key southern and central provinces of the country.

Smoke Rises at Abu Dhabi International Airport following a suspected drone attack on January 17, 2022. Photo from Al Bawaba News

Frequent Attacks

Information on Wikipedia shows that the airport has been frequently targeted by Houthi forces during the Yemeni Civil War.

It was initially attacked by the Yemeni Houthi movement on June 12, 2019, injuring 26 people.

On June 23, 2019, the Houthis launched another attack on the airport, leaving a Syrian national dead and 21 injured.

The airport was attacked again by missiles on July 2, 2019, leaving nine injured.

Another attack against the airport by Houthi forces was foiled on August 31, 2020, when a bomb-laden drone was detected flying toward it and intercepted, along with a remotely controlled boat off the Red Sea, which was also filled with explosives and ready for an attack.

On February 10, 2021, the Houthis used four drones to carry out a drone strike on the airport, damaging a civilian aircraft (a Flyadeal Airbus A320) and starting a fire. A Houthi spokesman said the attack was in response to coalition airstrikes and other actions in Yemen.

On August 31, 2021, the airport was again attacked by Houthi drones, leaving 8 wounded.