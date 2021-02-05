MIAMI – Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), after a pandemic-imposed delay, will go ahead with its Terminal Modernization Program (TMP) project.

Estimated to cost around US$1.1bn, the project’s stated goal is to modernize outdated hub facilities, reduce long-term costs, and assist with the region’s economic recovery. The project seeks a completion date at the end of 2024, with the terminal opening in 2025.

Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, is optimistic about the project despite the challenges of COVID-19. Cassotis tweeted on February 3, “It will be the first airport terminal designed and constructed for the realities of post-pandemic travel.”

Our Terminal Modernization Program will make a difference in the recovery of the Pittsburgh region and aviation industry. It will be the first airport terminal designed and constructed for the realities of post-pandemic travel. We’re ready to move ahead! https://t.co/eKU4Ceib7C — Christina Cassotis (@ChrisCassotis) February 4, 2021

What Does the TMP Project Entail?

The TMP project will be a shot in the arm for the region’s tourism industry, which lost US$3.6bn in visitor spending last year. “We all know that travel is coming back, and that this is still the right project for this region,” Cassotis said.

The project will include the creation of a new terminal and a combined parking garage and rental car facility. In the next two months, the airport hopes to secure bids for structural steel, foundations, and underground utilities for the new terminal. Heavy construction will begin in June 2021 according to Paul Hoback, PIT’s chief development officer.

The time to start building is now. Further delays could add millions more to the cost of the project, according to TMP construction managers PJ Dick/Hunt and Turner Construction.

Pittsburgh International Airport is the second busiest airport in Pennsylvania behind Philadelphia, serving nearly nine million passengers annually. The City of Pittsburgh is home to thriving healthcare, education, and technology industries, as well as three major professional sports franchises and a rich Cultural District.

Featured image: The new terminal is expected to open in early 2025. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler + HDR in association with luis vidal + architects)

