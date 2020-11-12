LONDON – In October 2020, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served 1.1 million passengers with a decrease of 83.4%, compared to the same month last year. Cumulative traffic from January to October 2020 decreased by 71.6% due to low passenger demand amid the pandemic.

The airport had a significant positive increase in its cargo operations, surpassing year-over-year levels for the first time in 15 months. In October, freight traffic increased by 1.6% to 182,061 metric tons, with cargo-only flights that more than offset the ongoing capacity constraints for “freight” (transported on passenger aircraft).

Frankfurt Airport Terminal. Photo: Frankfurt Airport

Aircraft Movement in Decline

Aircraft movements at FRA decreased 62.8% year-on-year to 17,105 take-offs and landings in the reporting month. Additionally, accumulated Maximum Take-off Weights (MTOWs) contracted by 59.5% to around 1.1 million tons.

As mentioned by Travelindustrywire, some Group airports – particularly in Greece, Brazil, and Peru – reported noticeably smaller declines in passenger traffic on a percentage basis compared to the preceding month.

Traffic at the airport of the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana (LJU), fell by 89.1% on an annual basis to 10,775 passengers. In Brazil, on the other hand, in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) respectively, combined traffic dropped by 57.5% to 569,453 passengers. In Peru, in Lima (LIM), the airport recorded an 82.8% drop in traffic to 345,315 passengers, due to severe travel restrictions.

Furthermore, at the 14 Greek regional airports, traffic decreased by 55.3% to around 1.1 million passengers. In Bulgaria, on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) together received 56,415 passengers in October, down to 61.3% on an annual basis.

Moreover, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish coast recorded a 55.3% decline with 1.9 million passengers in the past month. In Russia, on the other hand, the Pulkovo airport of Saint Petersburg recorded a decline of 33.3% to approximately 1.1 million passengers. Finally, in China, Xi’an (XIY) airport received 3.6 million passengers with a decrease of 12.7% compared to the same month last year.

Featured image: Andreas Meinhardt/Fraport AG

