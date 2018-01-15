Munich Airport Passenger Traffic Increased a 5.5% in 2017

MIAMI — Munich Airport (MUC) passenger traffic increased to 44.6 million from the 42 million estimated in 2016. This was a 5.5% gain in a year.

Additionally, MUC increased take-offs and landings up 2.6% from 10,000 to approximately 405,000. Also, the airfreight segment achieved 379,000 tons – a 7% gain over 2016.

“These are outstanding traffic figures, especially when we consider the turbulence the aviation industry is currently experiencing. The massive increases once again underscore our airport’s importance as one of the leading air transportation hubs in Europe,” said Dr. Michael Kerkloh, the President, and CEO of Munich Airport.

Specifically, the intercontinental segment increased traffic by 7% to 7.3 million passengers. The most demanded were the connections from Munich to U.S. destinations.

Continental services remained the largest traffic segment with a total of 27.4 million passengers – 6.5% more than in 2016. The routes with the strongest growth were Greece and Spain.

In Summer 2017, Munich Airport was expected to have a downside in passenger traffic after Air Berlin bankruptcy; however, the reduction in services did not affect the airport’s growth. The domestic routes traffic increased by 2% with over 9.8 million passengers.

Moreover, Munich expanded its global route network with 266 destinations – nine more than in the previous year. The number of airlines offering scheduled services in Munich increased by two to 102.

Munich Airport is the only Skytrax five-star airport in Europe and is the second-busiest airport in Germany regarding passenger traffic behind Frankfurt Airport, and the seventh-busiest airport in Europe, handling 42 million passengers in 2016 with approximately 400,000 flights.

MUC serves as the secondary hub for Lufthansa including Lufthansa Regional and its Star Alliance partners besides Frankfurt and offers connections to more than 250 destinations all over the world.