MIAMI – Despite the COVID-19 challenges that have shaken airports across the globe, confidence for Austin-Bergstrom Airport (AUS) users remains high, according to a recent survey released on November 18.

As stated on the airport website, the high levels of confidence “are primarily due to the airport’s COVID-19 protocols and passengers’ taking appropriate steps toward responsible travel.”

“The survey, conducted both online and in-person, was open between September and October 2020 to collect feedback from passengers who have traveled through AUS at least once since March 2020. Over 790 passengers provided input through the survey,” the website said.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport – Plane at Gate 1. Photo: Wiki Commons

Cleanliness is the Main Aspect

Among the findings of the survey were the cleanliness of AUS facilities, wearing masks, and distancing as the top three reasons for feeling safe at the airport, with 95.1% of the surveyed passengers agreeing that AUS is, per the website, “taking the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of passengers.”

Another factor for the results of the survey is the fact that passengers who were concerned to fly before their trips from AUS felt safer after taking them. To underline this, AUS CEO Jacqueline Yaft reemphasized health and safety as the main priorities for the holiday travel.

“The health and safety of our passengers and employees remains our top priority and we are confident in the protective measures AUS is taking,” Yaft said, adding that “for those traveling through AUS, we ask that passengers help keep each other and our employees safe by wearing a mask, practicing good hygiene, and maintaining distance so we may all enjoy this holiday season safely.”

On the same survey, passengers indicated that hand sanitizing stations, clean restrooms, frequent cleaning and sanitizing of touchpoints, and air filtration systems were “the most important health and safety features” and that the airport has already implemented in its facilities. The website also reminded travelers about how they should proceed while at the airport.

“AUS reminds travelers that masks must be worn at all times while at the airport. Those who feel sick or who have tested positive for COVID-19 should not travel and should contact their respective airlines to inquire about the possibility of rescheduling their flights,” the website stated.

Featured image: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Photo: Wiki Commons

