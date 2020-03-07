Paine Field Airport Celebrates First Year Of Passenger Terminal

MIAMI – Paine Field Airport celebrates one year of passenger terminal service in in Snohomish County, Washington, with nonstop operations since March 4, 2019.

On Wednesday’s anniversary celebration, Arif Ghouse, Director of PAE said, “We are very happy about the success of our partnership with Propeller and the airlines. ”

“It has been a very exciting period in Paine Field’s history, and judging by passenger numbers it has been a great example of a successful public/private partnership,” Ghouse added.

Public-private partnership

A rendering of the commercial airport terminal at Paine Field in Everett. (Photo: Propeller Airports)

The availability of the commercial service and the design, finance and building were in charge of Propeller Airports, through a public-private partnership with Snohomish County.

“Today, we’re very proud that passengers are benefiting from that ideal every day. The past year has been such a success because of the incredible passion and enthusiasm brought to the table by our partner airlines, the entire airport staff, local government and business leaders and, most importantly, our customers,” said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports.

“This airport began with an idea – that with some hard work and the right partners, we could bring civility back to air travel,” Smith added.

Delayed operations, but successful arrivals

The original operations start date, February 11, 2019 was postponed until March of the same year because groups from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) needed furloughs as once PAE was subject of a government shutdown, according to a memo launched by Alaska Airlines (AS) at that time.

The current operations are served by Alaska Airlines (AS) and United Airlines (UA) with 24 daily nonstop departures to 11 major cities, with a new one to be added in June 2020.

PHOTO: Alaska Airlines.

Overview of PAE’s commercial resume

Since its construction in the 1930s, PAE was just an industrial, military and general aviation center, mostly for Army Air Corps’ use during World War II, until the 1980s, when the local government announced a commercial renewal, later postponed due to the resistance of neighboorhood areas.

During those years, PAE was Seattle region’s major commercial passenger airport and the base of Boeing 747′ development. At 2020, not only the airport is a major assembly and repair facility for Boeing Company’ fleet, but also it is World’s Best Regional Airport, according to Monocle Magazine.

A rendering of the commercial airport terminal at Paine Field in Everett. (Photo: Propeller Airports)

Passenger Terminal Project

The resume of commercial operations in the passenger terminal started in 2014, when a partnership was proposed by Propeller. A year later, the design of PAE was developed using Europe’s most successful commercial airports as an inspiration.

In a year, PAE received over a million passengers as well as reported economic benefits to local communities for its best-in-class services, which are characterized for bespoke food, a large beverage offerings and valet parking.

PAE’s partnership reach

Several media and organisms have recognized PAE’s unique and innovative project. One of them, the National Council for Public-Private Partnerships for Outstanding Project Innovation in 2019, having welcomed more than 1,022,046 passengers in, at least, 8,561 flights.

“I want to offer a hearty congratulations to Propeller Airports and our Paine Field airport staff on a very successful first year of operations. The terminal has very quickly become an important part of Snohomish County. This amazing terminal is a hallmark of collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive.