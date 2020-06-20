Ontario International Airport Welcomes Travelers Back (+VIDEO)

MIAMI – As airlines begin to see increasing numbers of air travelers, the Ontario International Airport (ONT) is set to welcome them back to the airport with new precautionary measures.

Here is the rundown of the initiatives undertaken to keep facilities clean and reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus:

Installation of commercial kiosks which offer face covers, disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Deep cleaning of public and employee areas of the airport, such as restrooms, lunchrooms and retail and dining concessions with high-powered disinfectant.

More intensive efforts to sanitize high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, hand railings, counters and water fountains.

Additional hand sanitizer stations positioned throughout the airport.

Passenger screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology to inhibit the growth of bacteria on tray surfaces remain in use at security checkpoints.

Placement of appropriately spaced floor markers throughout the terminals to encourage proper social distancing.

ONT Video update showcasing the precautionary measures.

Every surface sprayed clean

Ontario also directed its contractor, Diverse Facility Solutions, to spray every surface of the airport nightly with a highly effective disinfectant using Protexus, a cordless electrostatic sprayer that charges a dilution of a 3M disinfectant product known to be effective against coronaviruses.

According to the airport, the fine mist adheres to hard, non-porous surfaces and to soft surfaces such as fabrics and upholstery. The electrostatic charge causes the spray to attach to the surface bringing 360-degree, touchless disinfection, and sanitizing capabilities. The product dries in 10 minutes.

Escalatior sign at ONT.

Statement from Ontario International Airport CEO

Mark Thorpe, ONT’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We recognize that as travelers return to the airport in greater numbers, they may have questions about the safeguards put in place to help reduce exposure to potentially harmful bacteria and viruses.”

“Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have intensified practices for keeping passenger terminals clean, undertaken new initiatives to increase confidence among customers that they are safe in our airport, and worked hard to prepare for the day when airline passengers return to more normal travel routines.”

Officials advise ONT passengers, tourists and other guests to wear appropriate face coverings, regularly wash hands with soap and water, and avoid touching their skin, all proactive steps to help protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated the use of face coverings in public places, including airports.

Ontario International Airport

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers.

Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, and Taiwan.