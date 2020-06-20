Airways Magazine

Ontario International Airport Welcomes Travelers Back (+VIDEO)

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • WestJet to Double Flights in July MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS) announced last week it would resume service to 45 Canadian, 5 American, and 1 Mexican destination starting on July 5. This addition approximately doubles...
  • 38 Puppies Perish during Ukraine-Canada Flight MIAMI – After a routine Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight landed in Toronto last Saturday, ramp agents were appalled to find approximately 500 French Bulldogs on board, many dehydrated and...
  

Ontario International Airport Welcomes Travelers Back (+VIDEO)

Ontario International Airport Welcomes Travelers Back (+VIDEO)
June 20
10:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – As airlines begin to see increasing numbers of air travelers, the Ontario International Airport (ONT) is set to welcome them back to the airport with new precautionary measures.

Here is the rundown of the initiatives undertaken to keep facilities clean and reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus:

  • Installation of commercial kiosks which offer face covers, disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Deep cleaning of public and employee areas of the airport, such as restrooms, lunchrooms and retail and dining concessions with high-powered disinfectant.
  • More intensive efforts to sanitize high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, hand railings, counters and water fountains.
  • Additional hand sanitizer stations positioned throughout the airport.
  • Passenger screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology to inhibit the growth of bacteria on tray surfaces remain in use at security checkpoints.
  • Placement of appropriately spaced floor markers throughout the terminals to encourage proper social distancing.
ONT Video update showcasing the precautionary measures.

Every surface sprayed clean

Ontario also directed its contractor, Diverse Facility Solutions, to spray every surface of the airport nightly with a highly effective disinfectant using Protexus, a cordless electrostatic sprayer that charges a dilution of a 3M disinfectant product known to be effective against coronaviruses.

According to the airport, the fine mist adheres to hard, non-porous surfaces and to soft surfaces such as fabrics and upholstery. The electrostatic charge causes the spray to attach to the surface bringing 360-degree, touchless disinfection, and sanitizing capabilities. The product dries in 10 minutes.

Escalatior sign at ONT.

Statement from Ontario International Airport CEO

Mark Thorpe, ONT’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We recognize that as travelers return to the airport in greater numbers, they may have questions about the safeguards put in place to help reduce exposure to potentially harmful bacteria and viruses.”

“Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have intensified practices for keeping passenger terminals clean, undertaken new initiatives to increase confidence among customers that they are safe in our airport, and worked hard to prepare for the day when airline passengers return to more normal travel routines.”

Officials advise ONT passengers, tourists and other guests to wear appropriate face coverings, regularly wash hands with soap and water, and avoid touching their skin, all proactive steps to help protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated the use of face coverings in public places, including airports.

Ontario International Airport

About Ontario International Airport 

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers.

Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, and Taiwan.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Ontario International Airport
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0