Ontario International Airport Is Now The Fastest Growing In The US

MIAMI — California’s small Ontario International Airport (ONT) isn’t so small after all. The airport has been on a rapid climb to the top, following the announcement of numerous new flights, and the recent positive climb of 7% in traffic last month.

The airport authority released the figures which show that almost 445,000 passengers traveled through ONT during April—an increase of 6.9% over April last year.

The airport’s figures dictate that more than 1.6 million passengers have flown through its terminals—a 5.2% increase than in 2018.

Part of this growth can be attributed to Delta’s new nonstop route to Atlanta (ATL), which launched last month. A second flight to ATL is set to be launched in mid-June, bringing even more traffic to the growing airport.

Photo: Tomas del Coro

Other than Delta, traffic has seen a boost thanks to Frontier and JetBlue.

In August 2017, Frontier Airlines announced they will connect Ontario, California and San Antonio with a new four times weekly route.

JetBlue launched operations to ONT in September with a daily nonstop service from New York, with one of its 160-seat Airbus A320.

Moreover, United and Southwest Airlines are expected to increase their offerings to Houston and San Francisco, respectively.

Southwest added to its schedule four daily flights from San Francisco International Airport (SFO), running four times per day beginning June 9, 2019. The flights will depart Ontario at 08:00, 15:20, 17:25 and 20:00.

According to the Ontario Airport Authority, traffic is expected to increase even more as the summer season approaches—at least by 14%.

“An estimated 1.6 million passengers will fly in and out of ONT, an increase of 13.9% over summer last year and more than four times the estimated growth in air travel nationally,” said the airport in a statement.

“Based on current flight schedules, an estimated 1,657,185 airline passengers will arrive and depart ONT from Friday, May 24, the start of the Memorial Day weekend, through the Labor Day holiday on September 2.”

Comparing to last year’s numbers, the airport handled 1,455,418 passengers during the same period.