Ontario Airport Exceeds Expectations With Record-Breaking July

MIAMI — Ontario International Airport has been on a rapid and constant climb to the top of the industry as one of the fastest-growing in the US industry.

Just recently, the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) released that July’s passenger traffic increased by more than 10% as compared to the same period last year.

The airport claims that the number of passengers grew to almost 495,000, of which 468,000 were flying a domestic itinerary—a 10.4% over last year’s numbers.

“Ontario continues to be a magnet for commercial air service for domestic and international passengers in the greater Los Angeles area,” said Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer.

Photo: Ontario Airport

“We are heartened by the positive responses of our customers to our ongoing efforts to create an appealing international aviation gateway for Southern California, one which meets the needs of business and leisure travelers alike.”

In July, the growing airport exceeded the three million passenger mark for the year—a 7% increase over the same period in 2018.

New flights by United, Delta, and Southwest pushes the airport to sit on top of the list of the fastest-growing in the country, with 21 domestic and international destinations in its portfolio.

Delta’s nonstop route to Atlanta (ATL), which launched in April, together with a second frequency was launched in mid-June, bringing even more traffic to the airport.

In August 2017, Frontier Airlines announced further services from Ontario to San Antonio with a new four times weekly route.

Photo: Ontario Airport

JetBlue launched operations to ONT in September with a daily nonstop service from New York, with one of its 160-seat Airbus A320.

Moreover, United and Southwest Airlines are expected to increase their offerings to Houston and San Francisco, respectively.

Southwest added to its schedule four daily flights from San Francisco International Airport (SFO), running four times per day.

From January through July, domestic passenger volume topped 2.9 million, an increase of 5.4% over the same period a year ago while the number of international travelers grew by nearly 50% to more than 175,000.

Photo: Ontario Airport

In addition to passenger movements, cargo also logged a considerable increase. The airport notes that 3.4% more cargo was carried to/from the airport—about 429,000 tons in total.

“Along with our strong passenger numbers, the continued growth in cargo reaffirms how important ONT is to our region’s economy,” said Alan D. Wapner, OIAA President.