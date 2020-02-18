Ontario International Airport Reports 15% Climb in Passenger Volume

MIAMI – Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 450,000 passengers in January, an increase of nearly 15% over the same month last year, and the seventh straight month of double-digit gains for the nation’s fastest-growing airport.

“While many airports might experience a post-holiday slowdown or simply have little or no room to grow, Ontario continued its run of strong, steady gains in January,” said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

“Airlines and air travelers continue to show tremendous confidence in Ontario’s facilities, services, and amenities, not to mention the first-rate, hassle-free customer experience we strive to provide every day,” added Thorpe.

ONT began 2020 with more than 454,000 arriving and departing passengers last month, a 14.7% increase over the 369,000 who used the airport in January a year ago.

Domestic travelers totaled more than 423,000 while almost 31,000 were international passengers, nearly identical increases of 14.7%, respectively.

January 2020 January 2019 % Change Passenger Traffic Domestic 423,643 369,277 14.72% International 30,896 26,929 14.73% Total 454,539 396,206 14.72% Air Cargo (Tons) Freight 61,027 58,246 4.77% Mail 1,587 2,286 -30.6% Total 62,614 60,532 3.44%

At the same time, commercial freight also continued to rise. The more than 61,000 tons handled in January was a 4.7% increase over January last year. Mail shipments, meanwhile, declined 30%.



In 2019, ONT was named the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. for the second year in a row by Global Traveler, a highly respected industry trade journal. ONT also is the No. 1 airport in the U.S. for outgoing cargo.

About Ontario International Airport

ONT is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California.

It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers.