LAX’s Midfield Satellite Concourse is Taking Shape

MIAMI —Los Angeles International Airport’s (LAX’s) $1.6-billion Midfield Satellite Concourse project began last summer with substantial progress on the 750,000-square-foot building.

The first progress on the project involves the framework of the new building; it extends across the entire northern portion of the concourse, with work to begin on the building’s core and a small south component later this spring.

Also, sections of the roof have already been installed, escalator installations have begun, and concrete placed to form the concourse’s floors. Large glass panels are also in place on the north side of the building.

“We are excited and impressed to see how quickly our new international concourse has taken shape, and look forward to its opening in approximately two years,” said Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) Chief Development Officer Bob Gilbert.

“This 12- gate addition, which will feature a modern design that complements the Tom Bradley International Terminal, is another step in reimagining LAX and helping create the Gold-Standard airport the city of Los Angeles deserves,” added Gilbert.

In 2016, LAX completed construction of a connector from Terminal 4 to Bradley West that enables passengers to seamlessly transit between the American Airlines terminal and TBIT, in both directions, without having to re-clear security. The walk can be completed in four minutes or less.

Terminals 5, 6, 7, and 8 are also connected to Terminal 4 through airside connectors, but these involve a lot of walking.

However, revamping Bradley West wasn’t enough. LAX still lags behind its competitors by lacking several modern, critical systems and processes needed to cater effectively to such volumes of passengers.

In 2017, Mayor Eric Garcetti and officials from the city and LAWA broke ground on an event that received 250 guests to start the new project.

Midfield Satellite Concourse, in addition to Bradley West, will include 12 new aircraft gates, two of them capable of handling Group VI (Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8) aircraft. The remaining 10 will be able to accommodate all versions of the Boeing 777 and 787, the Airbus A330, and, presumably, the Airbus A350.

As part of the project, two tunnels will connect the new building to the Tom Bradley International Terminal, one for guests and one for equipment. The tunnels are being built in two segments to travel under the taxiways between the buildings.

The first segments, under Taxiway T, have been completed, and the taxiway is being rebuilt. Once that work is completed, attention will turn to build the tunnels under Taxiway S.

Additionally, the construction of the passenger tunnel interface at the Tom Bradley International Terminal has already begun. It will include the elevators and escalators to access the passenger tunnel and plenty of retail space, concessions, free public Wi-Fi, and airline lounges.

While the concourse, which includes space for airline clubs and additional concessions, is the centerpiece of the project, several other components will also play a role in improving the guest experience, including the expansion of the baggage handling capacity at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

The new state-of-the-art system that will come online in 2020 will allow the processing of more than 6,000 bags an hour.