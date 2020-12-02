MIAMI – Booking platform Omio has made a study where it ranked 30 European airports for comfort and customer friendliness, website Airports International reported on December 1.

As stated in the report, “Heathrow (LHR) has the best facilities out of all the contenders yet was ranked seventh overall,” while “Rome (FCO), Amsterdam (AMS), Moscow (SVO) and Helsinki (HEL) were amongst the European cities that ranked higher than the London-based airport.” According to the report, different factors were used as metrics for the study.

London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5. Photo: Pascall Watson.

Stress and Transportation as Major Criteria

To begin, London Heathrow (LHR) ranked low for stress-inducing factors. “It was found that the taxis are the most expensive, flight punctuality is below average and the airport is the busiest in Europe. All these factors contribute to high levels of stress felt by passengers traveling to and from the airport,” the report said. Despite Heathrow’s stress woes, CDG was actually ranked the most stressful among the 30.

Omio’s Commercial Director Julian Persaud told the website that “even though the most far-flung destinations can be reached within a few hours, air travel can still be exceptionally stressful.”

Persaud also stated that “by sharing our findings on the most customer-friendly airports in Europe, we aim to help passengers travel comfortably and stress-free,” adding that “anyone who has ever travelled long distance, with long layovers, will know that a passenger-friendly terminal can make all the difference to a travel experience.”

In terms of ground transportation, LHR ranked lower than average, with only two options covering the 24km distance from LHR to London Victoria station. The British airport was ranked the best of Europe in terms of overall facilities, making it the most comfortable for passengers.

Madrid-Barajas (MAD) was elected, per the report, as “the best airport in Europe due to its variety of shops and restaurants,” while Copenhagen (CPH) ranked first in punctuality, with “95.93% of flights arriving and departing on time.”

Below is the top ten airports out of the 30 studied by Omio.

Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) Terminal view and ATC Tower. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Omio’s Top Ten European Airport



CITY INTERNATIONAL

AIRPORT CONNECTIVITY FACILITIES ENTERTAINMENT STRESS FINAL SCORE 1 Madrid, ES Adolfo Suárez Madrid–

Barajas Airport (MAD) 89.9 79.95 96.28 63.25 100.00 2 Rome, IT Leonardo Da Vinci–

Fiumicino Airport (FCO) 48.9 83.96 96.27 42.38 93.40 3 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Airport

Schiphol (AMS) 68.1 86.22 83.99 41.80 90.40 4 Copenhagen, DK Copenhagen Airport

Kastrup (CPH) 100.0 67.17 81.06 74.55 87.00 5 Moscow, RU Sheremetyevo

Int. Airport (SVO) 44.9 69.92 100.00 33.53 85.70 6 Helsinki, FI Helsinki

Airport (HEL) 60.5 87.97 63.42 80.25 84.00 7 London, UK Heathrow

Airport (LHR) 49.1 100.00 63.21 6.90 78.70 8 Lisbon, PT Lisbon

Airport (LIS) 75.9 57.14 80.67 56.60 75.10 9 Prague, CZ Vaclav Havel

Airport Prague (PRG) 93.4 66.42 62.15 70.62 74.30 10 Berlin, DE Berlin Brandenburg

Airport (BER) 54.44 72.93 63.03 48.44 69.8

Featured imageÑ Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD). Photo: MAD

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.