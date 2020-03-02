NYC: Norwegian Ranked Largest Foreign Carrier for 2019

MIAMI – Norwegian (D8) has maintained its leadership position as the largest foreign airline in New York City for 2019, carrying 2,057,284 customers.

The new year-end traffic statics released by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s (PANYNJ) show that D8 was the third-ranked contributor for JFK International Airport (JFK) with a high of 28.5% in net increase with 349,224 travelers.

By now, the Norwegian company is the largest in Europe to travel to the US, offering 40 nonstop routes.

D8’s performance at JFK during 2019

After outperforming Air Canada (AC) in February of last year, the carrier maintained its eighth ranking position in largest airlines behind United (UA), Delta (DL), JetBlue Airways (B6), American (AA), Southwest Airlines (WN), Spirit Airlines (NK), and Alaska Airlines (AS), respectively.

In the first quarter of 2019, D8 had a positive total revenue of NOK 8Bn, representing an increase of 14% in comparison with the same period in 2018. As a result, more than 8 million passengers and an 81% average load factor flew with the Norwegian-based company.

The cheerful, and motivated crew was one of the best features of the Norwegian flight. Their enthusiasm for their jobs and their airline was infectious. PHOTO: Author.

The traffic statistics also display that the airline, which is the third low carrier in Europe with long-haul transatlantic travel, is continuously growing in the city, where it offers eight nonstop routes to Europe – Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, London, Madrid, Oslo, Paris, and Rome.

In 2019, although D8 cut its transatlantic flights from Ireland to the US (none to JFK) and its CEO Bjorn Kjos was stepped down due to the expected US$80m year-loss, it increased its passenger load during 11 consecutive months.

New plans for expansion in NYC

“During a challenging and complex year, becoming the largest foreign airline in New York City is remarkable and a testament that our low-cost business model continues to appeal to modern travelers”, said Matthew Wood, D8’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Long Haul and New Markets.

“With our focus on John F. Kennedy Airport, where we will soon be unveiling biometric boarding for greater efficiency and convenience, our presence will be further enhanced and improved in the forthcoming months”, Wood added, underliying the solidification strategy of the carrier.

Following these actions of expansion, D8 also has a partnership with CHOOOSE to offer facilities to passengers in check-out processes as they are collaborating with carbon footprint reduction.

Furthermore, the JetBlue partnership with the Norwegian-based carrier to connect flights to the US is expected to start this year.

Featured Photo: Norwegian at JFK by Vincenzo Pace @jfkjetsofficial