MIAMI – The much anticipated “milestone” air bubble between Singapore (SIN) and Hong Kong (HKG) is set to open on November 22, according to an official statement.

Limited at first, the program will begin with one daily flight into each city with 200 passengers per flight with travelers above 12 years old needing a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of departure.

The frequency “will increase to two flights a day into each city from Dec. 7” according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS). Travelers must also if departing SIN apply for the PCR test 7 days before departure.

Safety Protocols amid the Pandemic

Upon arrival in HKG, travelers will undergo a COVID-19 test with the requirement of a negative result before leaving the airport.

As of late, Singapore has reported 58,091 COVID-19 cases with 57,985 recoveries and 28 fatalities while Hong Kong has 5,408 cases with 5,159 recoveries and 108 deaths.

Ong Ye Kung, the Singaporean Transport Minister, said the scheme could serve as a useful reference for others around the world to follow in safely reopening air travel.

