Airways Magazine

Norwegian Air Scores Six London Heathrow Slots

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Condor Goes Back To Its Roots: The Old Logo Returns MIAMI – The German leisure carrier, Condor, has brought back its iconic logo following the airline’s separation from the bankrupt Thomas Cook Airlines. The iconic Condor logo was unveiled to...
  • Norwegian Air Scores Six London Heathrow Slots MIAMI – The London-Heathrow Airport (LHR) Summer 2020 (S20) Initial Coordination Report shows that Norwegian Air Shuttle is the newest airline to join the airport’s roster with newly allocated slots....
  

Norwegian Air Scores Six London Heathrow Slots

Norwegian Air Shuttle

Norwegian Air Scores Six London Heathrow Slots
December 02
19:55 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The London-Heathrow Airport (LHR) Summer 2020 (S20) Initial Coordination Report shows that Norwegian Air Shuttle is the newest airline to join the airport’s roster with newly allocated slots.

Norwegian Air Shuttle has been granted a total of six new slots that may be exploited on short-, medium-, or long-haul flights.

PHOTO: London Heathrow – Wikimedia.

An airport slot is a time allocation in which airlines can operate its aircraft and take advantage of airport services such as air traffic control, catering, baggage handling, and refueling.

These slots are normally limited to a certain time frame, so airlines must plan accordingly to make sure the aircraft arrive or depart within the allowed envelope.

London-Heathrow’s slots happen to be one of the world’s most desirable assets an airline can own, due to its high demand and low availability.

It has been rumored that the six slots that Norwegian Air Shuttle has been granted are worth over $100 million.

London’s busiest airport has a total passenger count of more than 78 million passengers per year, with at least 94% of them being international.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace | JFK Jets

Even though Norwegian Air Shuttle hasn’t been performing well, finance wise, the airline has decided to enter one of the world’s most competitive airports.

Norwegian recently announced the cancellation of all of its long-haul flights from its Sweden and Denmark bases in March 2020. This includes its routes from Stockholm and Copenhagen to the United States and Thailand.

Norwegian has blamed that these cutbacks are due to lack of demand for the routes in the region and the fact that there has been multiple issues with Rolls Royce’s Trent 1000 engines which Norwegian uses on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

With these cutbacks, Norwegian’s long-haul fleet will be freed up, which in turn can then be utilised on these new London Heathrow slots. It will be interesting to see what routes Norwegian opts for to use to and from Heathrow.

Comments
0
Tags
London HeathrowNorwegian Air Shuttle
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jamie Clarke

Jamie Clarke

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0