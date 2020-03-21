New York Center Has Gone ATC Zero

MIAMI – New York Center (ZNY) has gone ATC Zero until further notice due to a staffing trigger, this according to an external email sent by the NBAA Air Traffic Services to ZNY.

Specifically, the FAA has determined that ZNY is unable to safely provide its published air traffic services and traffic flow management.

Therefore, New York Teterboro Airport (TEB) and Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) are nationwide ground stopped and departure releases are to be suspended until the FAA can figure out what departure gates are available.

Also, the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) is working in the last of arrivals but has diverted many aircraft out of the area.

What we know so far is that airborne traffic will be diverted or sent back to origination if they have not yet entered ZNY airspace while taxiing aircraft will be sent back to ramp to be indefinitely held.

The FAA expects a full briefing soon as to the extent of the issue.

Air Traffic Control Zero

ATC Zero is an official term used by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which means it is unable to safely provide the published ATC services within the airspace managed by a specific facility.

ATC services usually refer to specific communication, navigation, or surveillance capabilities.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar