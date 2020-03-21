Airways Magazine

New York Center Has Gone ATC Zero

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • AeroMexico Cuts Capacity, Adjusts Staff Salaries MIAMI – AeroMexico (AM) reduces international and domestic capacities by 35% and 50% correspondingly, grounding 40 aircraft and adjusting salaries to preserve cash and long term operation. As a result...
  • New York Center Has Gone ATC Zero MIAMI – New York Center (ZNY) has gone ATC Zero until further notice due to a staffing trigger, this according to an external email sent by the NBAA Air Traffic...
  

New York Center Has Gone ATC Zero

New York Center Has Gone ATC Zero
March 21
15:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – New York Center (ZNY) has gone ATC Zero until further notice due to a staffing trigger, this according to an external email sent by the NBAA Air Traffic Services to ZNY.

Specifically, the FAA has determined that ZNY is unable to safely provide its published air traffic services and traffic flow management.

Therefore, New York Teterboro Airport (TEB) and Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) are nationwide ground stopped and departure releases are to be suspended until the FAA can figure out what departure gates are available.

Also, the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) is working in the last of arrivals but has diverted many aircraft out of the area.

What we know so far is that airborne traffic will be diverted or sent back to origination if they have not yet entered ZNY airspace while taxiing aircraft will be sent back to ramp to be indefinitely held.

The FAA expects a full briefing soon as to the extent of the issue.

Air Traffic Control Zero

ATC Zero is an official term used by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which means it is unable to safely provide the published ATC services within the airspace managed by a specific facility. 

ATC services usually refer to specific communication, navigation, or surveillance capabilities.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
FAANew York Center
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0