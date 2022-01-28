Often cited as being one of the most dreaded, congested, and worn-out airports in the US, LaGuardia (LGA) is ready to show off a major milestone in its US$8bn transformation.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and LaGuardia Gateway Partners announced yesterday the end of construction of new terminal facilities at LGA’s Terminal B. The cost of the terminal revamp was about US$4bn.

Now, as passengers enter the revamped space, they will experience “A Whole New LaGuardia” with new gates, new open concourses, and world-class amenities.

Also new is a second skybridge that spans active aircraft taxi lanes and connects passengers to two “island concourses”. This second, western element makes LaGuardia the world’s first airport with dual pedestrian skybridges.

A World-Class Airport

“The transformation of LaGuardia airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “The completion of this $4 billion project will help provide a brand new passenger experience for everyone traveling through Terminal B, easing connections and creating lasting impressions. Congratulations to all who made today’s milestone possible as we continue creating a whole new LaGuardia airport worthy of New York. ”

In fact, as a testament to its world class standing, Terminal B received UNESCO’s Prix Versailles in December as Best New Airport in the World. The award is juried by a “blue-ribbon” panel of international architects assembled by the United Nations agency.”

According to the joint press release, the new terminal has 1.35 million square feet of new terminal facilities and features 35 gates, a 3,000 car parking garage and new covered pickup facilities for taxi and ride share. Also included are retail, dining and art installations that provide customers with “a world-class 21st century travel experience.”

Roadway improvements were included in the project, and all temporary roadways and travel lanes will be removed by the end of the month.

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said, “From a passenger point of view, the old LaGuardia is no more. We have gone from worst to best, something no one thought was possible when this project began. Terminal B creates a top-of-the-line passenger experience and does so in the context of world-class architecture, inspiring public art and notable, iconic, locally inspired concessions.”

Skybridges

The skybridges allowed LGA to build two additional miles of taxiway space. This helps to reduce departure and arrival delays and will help customers travel seamlessly to their gates. Planes have traveled under the eastern skybridge since the spring of 2021. Taxiing under the new western skybridge will commence summer 2022.

Per the press release, “measuring 482 feet long and 60 feet above the ground, the two pedestrian bridges [are] a critical feature in the design of the new terminal. The dual bridges are impressive architecturally. But they also assure that aircraft that are taxiing have two ways to enter or exit their gates. Previously, aircraft movements could be blocked because there was only one way into the gates and one way out.”

The Project

The revamp of LGA began in 2015 with ground breaking the next year. Two-thirds of the US$8 billion came from private financing and existing passenger fees.

A timeline:

The 3,000 space parking lot opened in 2018.

The first 18 gates of the first new concourse in Terminal B opened in December of the same year.

Delta Air Lines opened its first new concourse and seven new gates in October 2019.

In June 2020, the new arrivals and departures hall opened its doors.

In August 2020, a second new concourse at Terminal B opened its first gates with more opening in December 2021

Delta’s new arrivals and departure hall at Terminal C should open in spring 2022

Featured image: A portion of the revamped LaGuardia Terminal B. Photo: LaGuardia Terminal B via Twitter.