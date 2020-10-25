MIAMI – New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) now has pre-departure COVID-19 testing for those taking international departures.

Genestrings Diagnostic Center, operating the testing lab at the airport, said the “facility has now been extended to air travelers leaving India for other countries. Notably, international travel rules require passengers traveling from one country to another to produce Covid negative reports”.

Using RT-PCR tests and providing reports within 4-6 hours, travelers aiming to take the test should arrive at the airport 7-8 hours prior to their scheduled departure.

Boeing 777-300ER, B777-300ER, B77W, c/n 36312 / 719, VT-ALN, Air India, AI, AIC, Air India (AI/AIC) has restarted flying from Delhi. Photo: Andrew Cline

A Growing Presence

The center at DEL originally started on September 12 at a multi-level parking area of Terminal 3. Genestrings Diagnostics, a group company of Yashoda Hospitals, has increased the number of lab technicians at the facility as an increasing number of testing samples is expected in the coming days.

With the recent opening of international travel for many to India, the testing regime at DEL will hopefully serve as a global example of how to safely ramp up air travel in the age of COVID-19.