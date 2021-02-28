MIAMI – A new 14-gate concourse is coming to Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington D.C. replacing busing operations from Gate 35X, a previous staple of the DCA experience.

Fully enclosed in glass and metal panels, the concourse will be 225,000 square feet with work now focusing on the completion of the interior.

Such work includes “painting steel, placing tile, laying terrazzo flooring, and installing moving walkways.”

Interior at DCA. Photo: By Famartin – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48458605

A Necessary Addition

The exterior new pavement has allowed for the installation of passenger jetbridges with remaining steps including concourse-level holdrooms and ground-level airline offices.

The project has an expected soft opening date of April 2021 and an estimated completion date of July 2021. American Airlines (AA) and the Airports Authority spearheaded the project.

Considering that annually, around 23 million passengers pass through DCA, which is designed for a capacity of 15 million, the new gates are a necessary addition.

Featured image: Air traffic control tower at DCA Photo: By Jonathunder – Own work, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24920284

