London-Stansted Unveiled New Check-in Area

MIAMI — Yesterday, London-Stansted Airport (STN) revealed its new check-in area, as part of their £600 million transformation project. The airport announced there are eight new hi-tech check-in desks from the first of 30 that will be introduced this year.

STN’s Transformation Director, Paul Willis, said they are “working hard” on this project since the end of last year. “It’s been fantastic to watch the project move away from the planning stage and come to life.”

The check-in desks form part of the first phase of works, which also includes upgrades to the airfield, car parks, and new upper deck seating areas for more space in the departure lounge.

Designed with the future in mind, the new layout creates more space, helping passengers to find desks more easily!

“Over the coming years, the whole landscape of the main terminal will change as we remodel the layout to a new ‘Shoreline’ check-in area which will stretch across the whole terminal,” added Willis.

The second phase of the transformation project will see the construction of a £130 million arrivals building which is expected to open in 2020.

The new terminal will be next to the current terminal and will include larger immigration and baggage reclaim areas, new retail facilities, improved access for all onward transport options and a public forecourt.

All the work to reconfigure the existing terminal building will start in Spring 2020. When the transformation is completed, Stansted will be the only UK airport operating dedicated arrivals and departures terminals.

“This investment will transform the experience for millions of passengers, unlock spare capacity and provide a greater choice of destinations and airlines. We’re confident passengers, airlines and staff will love the new Stansted when it’s fully completed in 2022,” concluded Willis.