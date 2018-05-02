Airways Magazine

London-Stansted Unveiled New Check-in Area

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Joon Cuts Paris-Tehran Route to Summer Season Only MIAMI — After a “poor economic performance,” Air France is cutting its service between Paris and Tehran operated by its subsidiary, Joon, to summer season only. Air France’s spokesman told Reuters...
  • London-Stansted Unveiled New Check-in Area MIAMI — Yesterday, London-Stansted Airport (STN) revealed its new check-in area, as part of their £600 million transformation project. The airport announced there are eight new hi-tech check-in desks from...
  

London-Stansted Unveiled New Check-in Area

London-Stansted Unveiled New Check-in Area
May 02
10:38 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Yesterday, London-Stansted Airport (STN) revealed its new check-in area, as part of their £600 million transformation project. The airport announced there are eight new hi-tech check-in desks from the first of 30 that will be introduced this year.

STN’s Transformation Director, Paul Willis, said they are “working hard” on this project since the end of last year. “It’s been fantastic to watch the project move away from the planning stage and come to life.”

The check-in desks form part of the first phase of works, which also includes upgrades to the airfield, car parks, and new upper deck seating areas for more space in the departure lounge.

READ MORE: London-Stansted: A Rapidly-Growing Airport of Potential

“Over the coming years, the whole landscape of the main terminal will change as we remodel the layout to a new ‘Shoreline’ check-in area which will stretch across the whole terminal,” added Willis.

The second phase of the transformation project will see the construction of a £130 million arrivals building which is expected to open in 2020.

The new terminal will be next to the current terminal and will include larger immigration and baggage reclaim areas, new retail facilities, improved access for all onward transport options and a public forecourt.

READ MORE: Emirates to Launch London Stansted Daily Route from June 2018

All the work to reconfigure the existing terminal building will start in Spring 2020. When the transformation is completed, Stansted will be the only UK airport operating dedicated arrivals and departures terminals.

“This investment will transform the experience for millions of passengers, unlock spare capacity and provide a greater choice of destinations and airlines. We’re confident passengers, airlines and staff will love the new Stansted when it’s fully completed in 2022,” concluded Willis.

134
Tags
London Stansted AirportSTN

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.