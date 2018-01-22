Liverpool Airport Announces New CEO: John Irving

MIAMI — John Irving has been appointed as the new CEO of Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) and is expected to take charge on March 12, 2018.

Last Summer, Andrew Cornish resigned after almost three years in the role. Since then, the airport has been without a Chief Executive.

Cornish joined LPL in September 2014 and saw a notable rise in annual passenger numbers, from four million in 2014 to nearly 5 million in June 2017.

Since 2015, Irving has been Chief Commercial Officer of Newcastle International Airport. According to Liverpool Airport, “he is a qualified Management Accountant” that has held senior commercial and financial positions at Newcastle United Football Club and Procter & Gamble.

“I am very excited at being given the opportunity to take this business forward at a time when the Peel Group’s continued investment in the Airport has seen Liverpool become one of the UK’s stand-out regional airports,” said Irving.

“I am thoroughly looking forward to building on this recent success and for Liverpool to continue to be the faster, easier, friendlier Airport of choice for passengers from across the region.”

Also, Robert Hough, Airport Chairman said Irving has helped Newcastle Airport make “significant progress” as COO. “We are therefore delighted to welcome him in his new role here at Liverpool, bringing drive and determination to take the Airport on to the next level and to realize its tremendous potential.”

Hough also remarked Irving is to develop the airport’s strategic importance through improved connectivity.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport had almost 5 million passengers in 2017 with flights to over 60 destinations in the UK and across Europe. Passenger numbers grew by nearly 3% last year compared to 2016 generating the airport’s highest annual passenger figures since 2011.