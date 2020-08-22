MIAMI – The Nepalese government has decided to resume some international flights beginning on September 1. Flights will only be operated from countries where RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) is readily available.

According to financialexpress.com, the resumption of flights will repatriate 500 Nepalese citizens per day. After returning to Nepal, citizens will be required to quarantine at hotels in Kathmandu for a period of one week.

Six months ago, in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, the Nepalese government suspended all air service. The suspension included domestic and international service that was put in place due to restrictions based on the orders of various districts within Nepal.

Since then, the country has seen over 31,000 cases of COVID-19 infect their population of 28 million.

Nepal kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Official Statement

Yuvaraj Khatiwada, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology said, “The Nepal government has decided to resume regular international flights starting from September 1 with a view to bringing home stranded Nepalese nationals in various countries around the world.”

He continued, “Those returning home through the open border points with India are also required to find a hotel nearby the border point for the week-long quarantine.”

While the flight schedule has yet to be announced, it will be prepared and announced by the government in due time.