Nashville to Possibly Land Nonstop Flight to London

MIAMI – The Tennessean reported an expected announcement to be made by the Nashville Airport (BNA) next week about the already-heavily rumored nonstop flight from BNA to London made by British Airways (BA).

Just three years ago, Nashville was one of five finalists for a nonstop flight on British Airways. As part of its planned $1.2 billion expansion called BNA Vision, they already have construction underway at the airport for an international arrivals building, culminating a year of efforts made by the government, business, and tourism leaders to achieve the route.

However, Airport Authority spokesman, Tom Jurkovich, said he couldn’t confirm or deny the direct flight to London and The Tennessean reported he declined to comment further.

What is well known is that the administration of Governor Bill Haslam is advocating to boost international tourism and bring travelers to Tennessee, so in order to seal the deal, he’s expected to be at the center of the announcement.

The announcement could be a milestone because Nashville has not had a nonstop flight to London since the mid-1990s when Nashville was a hub for American Airlines (AA) and the carrier operated a direct flight to London.

The service ceased in 1996 with AA ending arrangements with Nashville Airport leading to a final closure of the hub. American said the aftermath of the early 1990s recession and the lack of local passengers were the main reasons for the decision.

Nashville Airport has more than 13.5 million travelers for the fiscal year ending on June 30, marking an increase of over 1 million passengers from the previous 12 months.