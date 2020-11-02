MIAMI – Today, Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT) and the Nippon Medical School Foundation have opened a rapid PCR test facility for outbound passengers. The largest airport in Japan, NRT hopes that this new facility can aid travelers in fulfilling entry requirements even for last-minute trips.

Until the end of November, test results will take up to 6 hours, but the aim is to have this reduced to 2 hours once full capacity is reached.

The New Facility

With facilities located in both Terminal 1 and 2, the PCR Center will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. However, outside the standard hours of 9AM to 5PM for testing, and 9AM-9PM for Certificate issuance, there is an extra charge.

At this point in time, the cost of the test is listed at JPY 39,800 (US$371) with an appointment, and JPY 46,500 (US$435) for both non- appointment and outside of business hours.

On the left image, a medical worker wearing a protective suit conducts a simulation for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the newly-opened Narita International Airport PCR Center operated by the Nippon Medical School Foundation.

Certificates

The Narita PCR Center will issue official certificates according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. However, if passengers require another format, they must bring the form with them.

One bonus of this PCR Center is that they can issue official certificates if the test was performed elsewhere within Japan. For tests at hospitals within the Nippon Medical School Hospitals group, the issuance of the certificate is free within business hours.

For other tests, the referral and results need to be brought with, and the PCR Center can issue an official certificate for JPY 5,500 (US$53). Again, if a certificate needs to be created outside of business hours, the charge increases to JPY 9,000 (US$86) for any certificate.

