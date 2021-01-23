LONDON – The cargo terminal of Naples Airport (NAP) is equipped with adequate COVID vaccine storage facilities capable of maintaining temperatures between -70 and -80 °C.

GESAC has rigged out the warehouses of the freight terminal with new equipment and related systems to contribute to the logistical challenge launched by the coming vaccination campaign in the region.

ATC Tower at NAP. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Warehouses Equipped for Storage

Airports play a fundamental role in supporting transport, handling and storage the distribution and administration of vaccines.

For this reason, the management company has considered a duty to equip warehouses with modern generation ultra-freezers suitable for storage of over 500,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer that requires temperatures particularly low.

The cargo terminal is also equipped with cold rooms with storage capacity of about 600,000 doses at -20 °C, a temperature sufficient for the conservation of the vaccine produced by Moderna.

Apron view at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Naples Airport

Roberto Barbieri, CEO of NAP, said, “Airports are key logistics platforms for the country and among the hardest sectors affected by the pandemic.”

“We have always done our part with a great sense of responsibility and we are available to the Institutions and Health Authorities to actively contribute to vaccination campaign, the only way out of the health and economic crisis that is gripping us.”

Featured image: Terminal view at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Giorgio Adamo – @archipilot69

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.