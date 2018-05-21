Naples Airport: Fastest Growing In The World?

MIAMI — Naples-Capodichino International Airport (NAP), located in the heart of the Italian city, has registered an impressive 46.1% growth in passenger figures during the first quarter of 2018.

According to Assaeroporti, the Italian Airports Regulator, NAP saw an increase in traffic figures both in the domestic (+40.8%) and international (50.1%) fronts.

The airport, located about 150 miles southeast of Rome-Fiumicino (FCO), welcomed a massive increase of Ryanair’s domestic and international schedule.

Currently, Ryanair is offering 101,000 seats across 28 destinations out of NAP.

The Irish low-cost carrier has quickly become the airport’s number-two airline (by capacity), owning a healthy 18% market share.

The number-one airline at Naples remains easyJet, owning a substantial 28% of the airport’s market share, immediately followed by Alitalia, taking a 10% the seat market competition.

Last year, Naples transported 8,577,507 passengers, 11,069 tonnes of cargo and mail, and registered 74,083 aircraft movements.

The airport is linked to 14 domestic, and 82 international destinations, hosting 37 airlines.

Continous Growth Since 2013

Naples Airport has been scoring, year after year, with continuous growth since 2013.

That year, the airport moved 5,444,422 passengers, representing a 6.2% decrease from the previous year.

However, in 2014, the airport logged 5,960,035 passengers, a 9.5% increase.

Since then, numbers have been on the rise. 3.4% in 2015, 9.9% in 2016, and a whopping 26.6% increase in 2017.

If the airport keeps this trend alive, and with the results of this year’s first quarter, it might very well become one of the world’s fastest-growing airports.

Focusing on LCCs

On March 27, 2014, easyJet opened its third Italian base at NAP, thus becoming the airport’s number-one client.

At the time of the route openings, Frances Ouseley, easyJet’s director for Italy estimated that two million passengers would “fly with us this year from Naples, of which half will be incoming traffic,” he said.

“We believe Italy is a unique market and we’ve grown in all its three regions; Malpensa in the north, Fiumicino in the center, and now Naples in the south,” he added.

The airport operator’s CEO, Armando Brunini, told Airways during an exclusive interview that, following a significant infrastructure upgrade at the airport, “we were able to shift our focus towards improving the infrastructure and passenger services.”

“To stimulate international traffic, we teamed up with low-cost carriers,” he said.

Da oggi puoi volare a Parigi CDG con Joon, il nuovo brand di Air France!@AirFranceIT #Joon #firstflight pic.twitter.com/tkKpkJgLhB — Aeroporto di Napoli (@AeroportoNapoli) March 25, 2018

On top of easyJet and Ryanair, NAP has partnered with Volotea, Transavia, Joon, Vueling, jet2, Blue Air, WizzAir, Eurowings, Condor, Luxair, and TUIfly.

Naples was the first city to have a privatized airport in Italy.

Growth Elsewhere?

In Italy, the stagnation of the commercial aviation industry has been present since 2009.

The country’s two main gateways in Milan-Malpensa (MXP) and Rome-Fiumicino (FCO) have reported marginal growth. The former, showed a minuscule 12.9% growth, whereas the latter showed a decrease of 2.9%.

With Alitalia’s never-ending crisis in full swing, the likelihood of seeing a boost in FCO’s numbers is somewhat unlikely.

However, on MXP’s front, the imminent opening of Air Italy’s Qatar Airways-powered network might indeed light up a promising future.

But to see a small, privatized airport like NAP registering such a consistent growth, fueled by the LCC industry, is a highlight for a country that its light years away from its golden aviation era.