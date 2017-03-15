Munich Airport Voted Europe’s Best Airport

MIAMI — Munich Airport was honored yesterday as the Best Airport in Europe and the World’s number one terminal for its Terminal 2 at the 2017 World Airports Awards, announced annually by Skytrax.

For the tenth time in the past 12 years, Munich Airport has been honored with the title of “Best Airport in Europe”.

In the global list, Munich was ranked in the fourth position, being number one (again) Singapore’s Changi Airport. The award was presented to Munich Airport CEO Dr. Michael Kerkloh in Amsterdam at a special ceremony on the occasion of the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2017, an international trade fair for the airport sector.

“We’re delighted that Munich Airport is still among the world’s best,” said Dr. Kerkloh. “This amazing recognition from our passengers is the best motivation for continuing on our successful path.”

The rankings of Terminal 2 are based on a survey of 14 million passengers around the world. It was opened in 2003, and now includes the new satellite facility that was opened last April. The completion of the expansion project has increased Terminal 2’s capacity from 11 million to 36 million passengers per year. It is jointly operated by Munich Airport and Lufthansa in a 60:40 partnership.

Terminal 2 is the Munich home base of Lufthansa.

“I’m thrilled that we have gained this excellent recognition along with the airport. Praise from our customers is the biggest compliment we can get. A terminal like this is brought to life only through the staff, who make the top-class service possible day in and day out,” said Wilken Bormann, the CEO of Lufthansa’s Munich hub.

The results achieved by the airport and Terminal 2 in the World Airports Awards are rooted with impressive scores in the passenger experience and overall comfort categories; the terminal also achieved top ratings for the entertainment options and the quiet zones where guests can relax, read or work.