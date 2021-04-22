LONDON – Munich Airport (MUC) and the group ‘SOF Connect’, which includes the French investor Meridiam and the Austrian developer Strabag, took full responsibility for the operation of Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport (SOF) as of Monday, April 19, 2021.

SOF Connect has pledged to spend at least €624m (US$749.15m) over the course of the concession and to build a brand new Terminal 3 for the airport within the first ten years.

Terminal 1 Photo: Munich Aiport

Statement from Munich Airport

“Our goal is to make Sofia Airport (SOF) a top modern and competitive European airport, as well as an engine and impetus for social, economic, environmental, and inclusive growth for Sofia, its area, and Bulgaria,” says Dr. Ralf Gaffal, Managing Director Munich Airport International.

Munich Airport Terminal. Photo: Munich Airport

Statement from SOF Connect

“We have a strong vision for SOF’s commercial growth. Our team will introduce best-in-class shopping and dining concepts, and we’re excited to collaborate with local partners to bring the best of Bulgaria and downtown Sofia to the airport,” said Marcus Spahn, CCO SOF Connect, who represents Munich Airport on the SOF Connect management team.