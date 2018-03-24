Munich Airport Chosen As Europe’s Best Airport Again

LONDON — This Thursday, Munich Airport announced that they have been given the ability to enjoy the title of Europe’s Best Airport in 2018.

The Bavaria-based hub had been chosen again by the respected aviation research institute SKYTRAX at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. Therefore, this is the eleventh time that the airport has had a first-place finish in this category.

Therefore, this is the eleventh time that the airport has had a first-place finish in this category.

In the global rankings, Munich took the number one position compared to airports handling 40-50 million passengers per year and came sixth amongst all of the other international airports in the mix. Since 2015, the airport has boasted “Five-star Airport” status from SKYTRAX.

Since 2015, the airport has boasted “Five-star Airport” status from SKYTRAX.

Munich Airport’s President and CEO, Dr. Michael Kerkloh, commented on this occasion:

“I’m delighted that our passengers hold Munich Airport in such high regard. These top rankings recognize the outstanding performance of all employees on the airport campus who are committed every day to ensuring that passengers have a very pleasant experience. We are proud of our airport and our staff who work so hard to earn and maintain our airport’s excellent reputation around the world.”

Likewise, Munich Airport’s Terminal 2 gained some accolades by placing themselves in second in the World’s Best Terminal Category. Among the hotels that the airport hosts, Hilton Munich Airport ranked first in Europe and third globally.

On top of this, the airport was also placed amongst the top 10 for certain performance indicators that SKYTRAX looks for such as “Airport Dining Experience”, “Baggage Delivery”, “Transit”, and “Entertainment”.

Amongst a global survey of passengers spanning 14 million that participated in 2017, Munich came first out of the 550 airports around the world that were given positive reviews by fliers transitting the airports.