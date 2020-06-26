Munich Airport Terminal 1 Back in Operation

LONDON – Today, Munich Airport (MUC) has announced an increase in flight connections, making capacity in Terminal 1 required again as more and more flights from MUC are being resumed.

Nearly 200 passenger and cargo aircraft a day are now taking off and landing at MUC. The passenger volume is now up to around 10,000 a day, and this figure is rising steadily.

From the start of July, MUC is expected to see over 250 aircraft movements a day. In the Q2 of July, the Bavarian state capital will be back to providing global air travel to over 120 destinations.

Photo: Munich Aiport Terminal 1

Terminal 1 will be reactivated

Terminal 1 at MUC, where passenger operations were temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, is set to open its doors to passengers again very soon. Terminal areas C, D, and E will resume operations initially on July 8.

This means that departing passengers will once more be able to use areas C and D to check in, before being taken through security and moving on to their respective gates in departure areas C and D. Arriving passengers will be led through arrival areas C, D, and E.

Photo: Munich Aiport

Measures taken against COVID-19

All handling areas in Terminal 1 that are now being reactivated have been kitted out with floor markings, protective screens, information posters, hand sanitizer dispensers, and other services designed to prevent infection.

All passengers will have to wear a face covering in and around the terminal. These measures will ensure that passengers are not exposed to a higher risk of infection during their stay at MUC’s Terminal 1, as is already the case in Terminal 2.

The airport states that most of the airlines that operated from Terminal 1 before the terminal building was closed will return here from July 8.

Picture from Munich Airport.

Airlines at MUC

Air Canada (AC) today reopened its route from MUC to Toronto (YYZ).

Only Eurowings (EW), Qatar Airways (QR) , Tuifly (X3), SunExpress (XQ), and Pegasus Airlines (PC) will remain in Terminal 2 for the time being.

Check-in for all flights with these airlines will continue to be located in central area Z.

From Munich Aiport Press Release