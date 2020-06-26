Airways Magazine

Munich Airport Terminal 1 Back in Operation

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Canada Launches A330 Cabin Refit LONDON – Canadian flag carrier, Air Canada (AC), has released images onboard one of its Airbus A330 aircraft (C-GFUR · MSN 344) following the retrofitting of the flagship Signature Class...
  • Analysis: Air France Bids Adieu to the A380 MIAMI – Today, Air France (AF) will be retiring the A380-800 from its fleet with immediate effect, marking the occasion with a special flight to commemorate A380’s service to the...
  

Munich Airport Terminal 1 Back in Operation

Munich Airport Terminal 1 Back in Operation
June 26
10:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Today, Munich Airport (MUC) has announced an increase in flight connections, making capacity in Terminal 1 required again as more and more flights from MUC are being resumed.

Nearly 200 passenger and cargo aircraft a day are now taking off and landing at MUC. The passenger volume is now up to around 10,000 a day, and this figure is rising steadily.

From the start of July, MUC is expected to see over 250 aircraft movements a day. In the Q2 of July, the Bavarian state capital will be back to providing global air travel to over 120 destinations. 

Photo: Munich Aiport Terminal 1

Terminal 1 will be reactivated

Terminal 1 at MUC, where passenger operations were temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, is set to open its doors to passengers again very soon. Terminal areas C, D, and E will resume operations initially on July 8.

This means that departing passengers will once more be able to use areas C and D to check in, before being taken through security and moving on to their respective gates in departure areas C and D. Arriving passengers will be led through arrival areas C, D, and E.

Photo: Munich Aiport

Measures taken against COVID-19

All handling areas in Terminal 1 that are now being reactivated have been kitted out with floor markings, protective screens, information posters, hand sanitizer dispensers, and other services designed to prevent infection.

All passengers will have to wear a face covering in and around the terminal. These measures will ensure that passengers are not exposed to a higher risk of infection during their stay at MUC’s Terminal 1, as is already the case in Terminal 2.

The airport states that most of the airlines that operated from Terminal 1 before the terminal building was closed will return here from July 8.

Picture from Munich Airport.

Airlines at MUC

Air Canada (AC) today reopened its route from MUC to Toronto (YYZ).

Only Eurowings (EW), Qatar Airways (QR) , Tuifly (X3), SunExpress (XQ), and Pegasus Airlines (PC) will remain in Terminal 2 for the time being.

Check-in for all flights with these airlines will continue to be located in central area Z.

From Munich Aiport Press Release

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
COVID-19MunichMunich AirportPassenger ExperiencePassenger TrafficPassengersTerminalTerminal 1
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since I was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0