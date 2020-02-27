Airways Magazine

Minnesota Public Airports Achieve US$18.2Bn Annually

Minnesota Public Airports Achieve US$18.2Bn Annually

Minnesota Public Airports Achieve US$18.2Bn Annually
February 27
2020
MIAMI –A new Minnesota Statewide Airport Economic Impact Study shows that the US public airport’s state system generates US$18.2 billion per year, which represents a fundamental impulse to local and statewide economies.

Led by the Rochester International Airport (RST), the documents released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation details the benefits of the activities carried out in 126 airports from 133 that compose the public structure.

Most of the installations are located in Great Minnesota, but the report also includes seven centers from the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area, such as the Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP), alongside the Metropolitan Airports Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration partnership.

File:Greater Rochester International Airport Ticket Lobby 02.jpg
Photo: Joshua Kruggel.

“Every airport serves its community in a unique way, from supporting local commerce and jobs to supplying essential emergency and medical services. We encourage everyone to check out their community’s individual airport report on the study’s website,” said Cassandra Isackson, MnDOT Office of Aeronautics director.

She added, “this study shows that Minnesota general aviation and commercial aviation provide outsized value to the communities they serve.”

Findings of the Minnesota Statewide Airport Economic Impact Study

The Great Minnesota airports generate US$190 million in annual economic activity that supports more than 1,600 jobs with more than US$63 million in annual payroll.

In all, the seven Metropolitan Airport Commission airports support more than 80,000 jobs and more than $3.9 billion in annual payroll, bringing competitive advantages in economic efficiencies for the creation of jobs and the maintenance of the regional economy.

Public airports provide the infrastructure needed to deliver fast and efficient aerial firefighting, and air cargo to connect regional companies to national and international suppliers.

Image result for rochester airport
Photo: Whec-TV.

New infrastructure’s reinforcements are coming

In the case of RST, which registered federal, state and local investments of US$4,162,500, US$280,000, US$582,500, respectively according to its 2019 report, new enhances will be made due to advances on legislative matters related with airport projects.

John Reed, executive director of the center, said in a press release,“RST is a strong economic cornerstone allowing the movement of people and commerce in and out of our community.”

The proposal of US$19.2 million for investment in the Local Jobs and Projects Plan of Minnesota, mentioned by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, also include Brainerd (BRD) and International Falls (INL) airports for improvements.

0