MIAMI – A new air travel bubble between Singapore (SIN) and Hong Kong (HKG) is set resume air service between two of the most crucial financial centers in Asia.

While a launch date has yet to be specified, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong, Edward Yau, called the agreement “a milestone in our efforts to resume normalcy while fighting against the long-drawn battle of COVID-19.”

Flights between SIN and HKG in October are down 90% compared to October of 2019 with Hong Kong having largely been shut to outsiders since February. Meanwhile, the announcement of the bubble sparked a jump of ticket prices between the cities in the first 24 hours with Cathay Pacific (CX), Scoot (TR), and Singapore Airlines (SQ) set to benefit.

Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER 9V-SWN. Photo: Staff

A Heralded Return

Cathay Pacific Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam in heralding the bubble thanked “the authorities in Hong Kong Kong and Singapore for reaching [the] agreement, which importantly will enable passengers traveling between the two cities to do so without any restrictions on the purpose of their travel, nor with any quarantine requirements for those with negative test results”.

Singaporean Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, hoping that the bubble can be launched in “weeks” highlighted the necessary legislative process in Hong Kong and travel quotas at the beginning of the process.

It is also noteworthy that the specifics of testing requirements are still being worked out between HKG and SIN.

With HKG having been awarded an airport health accreditation and SQ increasing flights, the connection between the financial centers of Asia could not be coming at a better time.