MIAMI – SEA’s Milan Airports and the Lombardy Regional Council have signed an agreement that fosters the joining of forces to revive tourism in the region, a well-traveled and reputed destination before the Covid induced crisis.

Lombardy Council and its capital city, Milan, well known as a fashion center, along with the lakes’ region, including tourists’ top choices Lago Maggiore, Lago di Como, and Lago di Garda, aims to strengthen the regional tourist attractiveness, globally promote its destinations, and enhance its excellence and reputation, particularly on food, wine, culture, fashion, and luxury shopping.

Milano Malpensa Airport – Check-in Area. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

A Proximity to Tourism

The agreement reached with SEA, which manages the two Milan’s airports, Malpensa (MXP) and Linate (LIN), counts on the wide range of destinations served by the two airports with a particular reference to North America, the Far East, and the Arab countries, thru MXP, but also to Europe via the LIN city airport.

The Lombardy Region Council banks on foreign tourism, it counts for 60% of its total traffic, but does not forget the “proximity tourism” which is not only Italian but mainly European.

In the words of Lara Magoni, Regional Counsellor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion, “today we have all the means to quickly return to be one of the most popular tourist destinations and understandings like this go in that direction,” give a clear picture of the goal aimed by the agreement.



“We welcome the collaboration with the Lombardy Region, concurs Andrea Tucci, VP Aviation Business Development SEA, and, in particular, with the Regional Councillorship for Tourism, Territorial Marketing, and Fashion, which allows us to actively involve air carriers for the promotion of the Lombardy destination on our main international incoming markets.”

Milano Linate Airport. Photo: SEA Group Media

Content of the Agreement

The main points covered by the agreement are:

strengthen the knowledge and promote the reputation of the tourism brand in Lombardy on an international level

share information on flows of air traffic and monitor international travel

activate a communication synergy to competitively reposition Lombardy’s destination and recover tourist flows

evaluate digital tools in tourism promotion policies

collaborate on educational and media events, and other initiatives of common interest

Article sourced on SEA Group Press Release