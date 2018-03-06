Miami International Airport’s New Face Recognition Screening

MIAMI — Miami International Airport (MIA) inaugurated the first facility in the country to use facial recognition for expedited passport screening.

The renovated Concourse E’s Federal Inspection Facility for international arrivals comes equipped with the new technology that verifies travelers’ identity by matching the passenger to the document they are presenting.

MIA started to trial the technology in November 2017, screening up at least ten passengers per minute.

According to the airport’s management, the new facility decreases the walking distance for Concourse E and F passengers—a dramatic improvement to one of the country’s most congested airports.

Previously Concourse E and F passengers were funneled through the Concourse D passport hall, that according to the airport, is one of the country’s busiest arrivals facilities.

“Aside from welcoming 96% of all visitors to Miami, our airport also welcomes 70% of international passengers to Florida,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, Chairperson of the County’s Economic Development and Tourism Committee.

Officials from the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate this new feature.

“Miami International Airport, in partnership with CBP, has introduced yet another cutting-edge enhancement that improves the international arrival experience for visitors to our community,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor, Carlos A. Gimenez.

In August, MIA launched an update to its own MIA Airport Official app that allows users to access Mobile Passport Control and CBP Forms without ever leaving the app, becoming the first airport in the world authorized by CBP to use this feature.

The App has won the hearts of numerous travelers, who have praised it on social media feeds innumerable times.

The re-designed facility also offers passport clearance via Global Entry kiosks and the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app for select flights arriving at concourses E and F.

“Improving customer service through technology and innovation is our highest priority at MIA. We are proud to partner with CBP on this new technology, which has significantly reduced wait times for our international passengers,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director, Lester Sola.

The Assistant Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), Todd Owen, said their mission is to safeguard America’s border considering MIA’s passenger volumes are rising:

“In order to meet the growing challenge of balancing traveler volumes and security, CBP has partnered with industry stakeholders to leverage biometric technology and systems,” he concluded.

Currently, MIA is America’s most prolific airport with the most domestic and international carriers operating in and out of its four runways. In 2017, the airport closed with over 44.5 million passengers