MIAMI – Miami International Airport (MIA) served more than 1.1 million passengers during the 17-day winter holiday travel period from Monday, December 21, through Wednesday, January 6.

On Sunday January 3, MIA had its busiest day since the pandemic began, welcoming nearly 90,000 travelers.

In December, MIA averaged 278 daily departures and 44,818 daily seats, with hub carrier American Airlines (AA) handling 68% of that capacity, followed by Delta Air Lines (DL) and United Airlines (UA).

The upward trend toward pre-pandemic levels at MIA is expected to continue, thanks to several airlines launching Miami service and existing carriers expanding service.

Route Network

On November 15, Southwest Airlines (WN) launched its first-ever daily flights at MIA to four destinations: Baltimore (BWI); Chicago (MDW); Houston (HOU); and Tampa (TPA).

Southwest’s flights to BWI four times daily and TPA three times daily have increased MIA’s existing service to those cities, while its four daily flights to HOU and daily flight to MDW provide new Miami service to those airports.

On December 15, Frontier Airlines (F9) announced that it will be expanding its route network at MIA to a total of 27 destinations in 2021 with six additional routes, including its first flights from Miami to the following four international destinations:

Cancun, Mexico (March, four weekly); Guatemala City, Guatemala (April, three weekly); San Salvador, El Salvador (April, four weekly); and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (December 2020, three weekly).

Frontier Airlines (F9) will also begin daily service to Orlando (MCO) in February and four weekly flights in April to Ontario (ONT), an entirely new route for MIA.

In addition, JetBlue Airways (B6) will launch its first-ever flights at MIA on February 11 with service to four US cities: Boston (BOS) (up to four times daily); Los Angeles (LAX) (up to twice daily); New York-JFK (up to four times daily); and Newark (EWR) (up to four times daily).

Statement from Miami International Airport

Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO, said, “MIA’s ongoing success in safely building back our passenger numbers has been a team effort between our airline partners, federal agencies and service providers.”

“Passenger confidence in air travel continues to grow, and the strength of the Miami travel market has weathered the storm of the pandemic.”

