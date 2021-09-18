MIAMI – Miami International Airport (MIA) celebrated 93 years this week and named Rafael (Ralph) Cutié as the Director and CEO, according to an MIA press release.

Cutié had been serving as the Interim Director of MIA since June following the departure of previous Director and CEO Lester Sola, according to the release.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said that Cutié has “for over 30 years [demonstrated] his great expertise and professionalism and his clear qualifications to serve in this important role as Director and CEO,” according to the release.

The release also includes a statement from Cutié, who looks forward “to take the airport to new heights under the Mayor’s leadership.”

Cutié previously “served as Assistant Director for Facilities Management and Engineering, overseeing the largest and most diverse division within the Aviation Department” along with other roles around Miami-Dade County, according to the release.

JetBlue Inaugural Flight Arrival at MIA back in February 2021. Photo: Brent Foster / Airways – @5starflight

2021 With More to Come

MIA has seen a lot of growth in 2021, with the introduction of many new routes and the arrival of new airlines.

JetBlue (B6) in February inaugurated MIA service while Emirates (EK) inaugurated service in July. Frontier Airlines (F9) inaugurated multiple new routes, including service to Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica.

MIA also hosted an “Honor Flight for more than 70 local World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans” on September 12, according to an airport press release.

With Spirit Airlines (NK) set to launch MIA service in October and the all-important winter travel season approaching, more is yet to happen in MIA before the year is out.