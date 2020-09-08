MIAMI – For the second month in a row, Miami International Airport (MIA) saw a trio of airlines bring back service to South Florida. In the past 2 months, MIA has quickly re-diversified its portfolio of carriers with regular service.

While flights with the following airlines are subject to travel restrictions by the United States and the respective governments of each destination, their return bids well for the South Florida hub.

Photo: Miami International Airport

Returning Airlines

Over the past 3 weeks, Virgin Atlantic (VS), Aerolineas Argentinas (AR), and Copa Airlines (CM) returned to the airport on August 18, and September 3 and 4, respectively. Just a month ago, Volaris (Y4), Air Europa (UX), and SWISS (LX) resumed service on August 2, 3, and 4 respectively.

In total, MIA now hosts 19 airlines, which is a large improvement from the low of only 13 airlines, consisting of American Airlines (AA), Delta Air Lines (DL), Frontier Airlines (F9), LATAM (LA), United Airlines (UA), Aeromexico (AR), British Airways (BA), Caribbean Airlines (BW), Eastern Airways (T3), Iberia (IB), TAP Portugal (TP), Lufthansa (LH), and Turkish Airlines (TK).

It should also be noted that Southwest Airlines (WN) just announced it would begin serving MIA.

American Airlines (US Airways) Airbus A330-300 at Miami International Airport. (Credits: Author)

Big Things Have Small Beginnings

According to its website, MIA dates back to 1928 when Pan American Airways moved its service from Key West to Miami.

The airline had originally formed its own Main West Headquarters simply because it was the nearest point in the US to Cuba.

At the time, single-engine aircraft had a troubling propensity to be unreliable and frequently needed emergency landing areas because their reliable range was not much more than 100 miles. By the time Pan American Airways had eventually become operational in the fall of 1927, the Fokker F-7 trimotor had become available.

The F-7 offered a wider range and better reliability with three engines. These aircraft were powered by three Wright Whirlwind engines, each of which developed 240 horsepower and carried eight passengers at a speed of 118 mph with a range of 600 statutory miles.

As a result, the strategic position of Key West became less important and could not match the advantages provided by Miami, offering the facilities and resources needed for Pan American Airways’ ambitious plans.

Pan American bought 116 acres of scrubland from the Seminole Fruit and Land Company, which was located on the south side of N.W. 36th Street, adjacent to Miami Springs. There, the airline constructed Pan American Field. This small airport gradually became the base for one of the largest and busiest airports in the world.